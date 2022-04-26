LOOK: Russell Wilson posts images of night out with Ciara at NBA playoff game

Russell Wilson has not played a down for the Broncos yet, but he’s already integrated himself into Denver’s sporting culture.

With the Golden State Warriors in town for Game 4 to take on the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, Wilson and his wife Ciara were in attendance to support the home team.

Of course, selfies and Instagram posts are a must. Wilson obliged fans with an Instagram story featuring himself and Ciara at the game.

Wilson captioned the photo with a simple message:

“@Warriors vs @Nuggets with my love! @ Ciara <3”

Russell Wilson and Ciara | Instagram Stories

The Broncos quarterback tagged both NBA teams facing each other and his wife in the Instagram story.

The NBA’s official Instagram account returned the favor and tagged both Wilson and Ciara in their story. The Nuggets were able to avoid the sweep and won Game 4 against the Warriors, 126 - 121. The series returns to the Bay Area for Game 5 where the Warriors will look to finish off the Nuggets with a win.

Russell Wilson prepares for life as a Denver Bronco

Russell Wilson played for the Seattle Seahawks 10 years after the team drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, Wilson led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning the title in 2013 in only his second year in the league.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/broncos-w… Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilsonnfl.com/news/broncos-w… https://t.co/mJ9os5hWIQ

While Wilson has moved on to the Broncos, he is still a part-owner of the Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer (MLS), so he still has roots in the Northwest United States. The Sounders won the 2019 MLS Cup shortly after his minority stake purchase.

The Broncos currently have a foundation of potential future stars on the offensive side, and Wilson figures to be a big part of reinvigorating their offense. Second-year running back Javonte Williams will be a workhorseback, while wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will be popular targets for Wilson down the field.

Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the Broncos’ new head coach and will look to utilize all of Wilson’s skills at the quarterback position to lead the team back to the playoffs. With the NFL Draft around the corner and training camp coming up soon this summer, Russell Wilson is enjoying life in Denver before he attempts to return football glory to the Mile High City.

