WATCH: Russell Wilson and Ciara spotted hastily leaving Drake's Super Bowl after party after Future turns up on stage

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, attended Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood. The couple appeared to leave early when Ciara’s ex (and the father of one of her children), Future, appeared on stage with Drake.

The party on Super Bowl Sunday had several notable attendees, including Lizzo, Cardi B, and Jack Harlow. Publicly, Ciara and Future had a tough breakup before she dated (and eventually married) the Seattle Seahawks’ star quarterback.

The Super Bowl weekend event took place in Southern California, home of the Los Angeles Rams. There were plenty of celebrity sightings in both the entertainment and sports world.

Wilson and Ciara leaving Drake’s party early was just one of the headlining moments of the weekend.

There are numerous reasons to leave a party early, so the timing could just be coincidental. However, given the history between Ciara and Future, the optics of their quick exit caused rumors to arise.

Many speculate that neither Wilson nor Ciara wanted to stick around once her ex made his entrance to the star-studded party.

Ciara and Future have a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who is 7 years old. The former couple ended their engagement in 2014. Subsequently, in 2015, Ciara began a relationship with Russell Wilson.

A year later, they announced their engagement, and the two married on July 6, 2015, in England. Ciara and Wilson have two kids: a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

Ciara is an R&B music star as well as a songwriter, model, and actor. She is also a global ambassador/spokesperson for the cosmetics company Revlon.

In 2019, she and her husband, Russell Wilson, joined an ownership group to purchase a Major League Soccer, the Seattle Sounders FC. The MLS is the preeminent soccer league in the United States.

Wilson is coming off a regular season with the Seahawks where he missed 3 games due to a finger injury. As the starting quarterback, he went 6-8 while the Seahawks went 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

Ahead of the upcoming offseason, rumors are swirling regarding whether Wilson will remain with Seattle or request a trade to another team.

