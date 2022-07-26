WATCH: Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate their son's second birthday with date at Disneyland

NFL star Russell Wilson and R&B star Ciara celebrated their son’s second birthday in style at Disneyland. The former Seattle Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback has had many things to celebrate. The Disney-themed birthday celebration for Win Wilson is the latest event for the family.

Ciara posted a video montage of the celebrations on her Instagram page. The video begins with Win and mom Ciara, who was donning a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, posing for the camera while taking a ride on the King Arthur Carrousel.

Ciara captioned the post with a sweet note for her son:

“Our precious baby boy Win turned the BIG 2 and I’m so grateful! He’s the sweetest, most energetic, and funniest 2 year old you could ever know. The best little brother! He lights up every room he walks in! @DangeRussWilson I’m so proud of us! We are blessed! Mommy and Daddy love you so so much Win!! #HappyBirthday #2”

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos look to take the next step

The blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos shook up the NFL but made more waves in the AFC West. Now joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr, the Broncos hope that adding firepower to the quarterback position will catapult them past their division rivals.

The Broncos shakeup did not end at the quarterback position. The team also brought former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

Wilson and Hackett will work to integrate their offensive influence on the current roster, which includes talented receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick, as well as dynamic running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.

The team also found new owners, with the former chairman of Wal-Mart, Rob Walton, headlining the massive purchase of the franchise worth $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner family ownership won the bid for the purchase, and Walton led the group. The group also added former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to the ownership.

With all these big changes, the Broncos hope to switch their fortunes as the team has not made the playoffs in six seasons. Their last playoff appearance came with Peyton Manning as their quarterback in the 24-10 Super Bowl 50 win against the Carolina Panthers.

