Russell Wilson gives his verdict on new Broncos HC

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is fitting in nicely in his first offseason with his new team. The veteran signal caller is going into his 11th season in the NFL after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver are also ushering in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived from his previous post as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson recently spoke about Hackett during the team's voluntary minicamp practice and had glowing words for his head coach:

“Hackett’s an amazing teacher and I think that’s what you love about it. Everybody’s learning at such a rapid pace, at an exponential rate... He brings great energy. He’s young, vibrant, he brings that intelligence to the game. He’s got a great pedigree and he wants to win. Our relationship’s really tight."

Denver are clearly in the honeymoon stages with both Wilson and Hackett, but it's obvious that the two are connecting well. This can only bode well for the offense and the entire team.

The goal now is for the Pro Bowl quarterback to navigate a treacherous AFC West division and get the Broncos back into the playoffs.

Will the Denver Broncos win the AFC West next season?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Since Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, the quarterback position for Denver has been in flux.

Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Flacco and Trevor Siemian are just a few of the names to have tried and failed at the position. Last season, the Broncos fell to a 7-10 record, a disappointment after winning all of their opening three games.

Perhaps that is why Russell Wilson brings such high expectations for this season. Wilson's pedigree includes two trips to the Super Bowl and a Super Bowl XLVIII victory. Ironically that victory came against Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos. Seattle won that game by a landslide score of 43-8.

But Denver will have to overcome a daunting task in outpacing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West. For the better part of 10 years, the Chiefs have dominated the division.

But with the Chiefs trading away All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, there is a rejuvenated sense of hope for the Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver has an uber-talented offense with receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick on the outside. Running back Javonte Williams brings a combination of power and speed that hasn't been seen by the Broncos in quite some time.

The defense is also looking strong with star linebacker Bradley Chubb returning after an injury-plagued 2021 season. The team also stars second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons in the secondary.

With the offseason additions of former Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory and lineman D.J. Jones, Denver are optimistic that they can leapfrog the Chiefs and win the AFC West division in 2022.

