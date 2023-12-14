Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 15?

If you'd asked fantasy football managers a year ago, they wouldn't have predicted they'd be looking at Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson as potentially game-winning QBs. That just goes to show the myriad of factors that go into making a team win in the NFL and a player relevant in fantasy football.

While the playoffs are either here or about to arrive in fantasy leagues, the QB position has never been more confusing. With a whole host of QBs out for the season, it has been a year of second chances and golden opportunities for backups. True, Wilson has never fallen into that category, but he certainly had a 2022 season to forget.

Let's take a look at the fantasy football outlooks of these two QBs, starting with Russell Wilson:

Is Russell Wilson a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

The Denver Broncos have been on a tear recently after an extremely rocky start to the season. Winning six of their last seven games, the Broncos are 7-6 and looking to make the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning in early 2016.

Russell Wilson has been integral to this turnaround, and that has seeped into fantasy football. While he doesn't have a tremendously high ceiling, Wilson has a very safe floor and usually records between 14-17 points. With consistency at QB an issue for many in 2023, you could do a lot worse and people frequently do.

On the season, Wilson has recorded 2,609 yards, 23 TDs and eight INTs, while running for 315 yards and two TDs. That totals 215.86 points and the QB13 spot in fantasy football.

Traveling to Detroit means Wilson could be in for a good week, as the Detroit Lions are 29th against QBs and have been conceding a lot of points in recent weeks.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Russell Wilson will record 15.10 points in Week 15, which is about his average. That means he's a dependable pick with the potential for a big week if the Lions-Broncos game descends into a shootout.

Is Joe Flacco a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

As incredible as it may seem, Joe Flacco has emerged as the QB1 in Cleveland, even though he's signed to their practice squad. How dangerous that's to the team is a conversation for another time, as Flacco could sign for another franchise.

Nevertheless, Joe Flacco is delighted to be starting in the NFL again and loving Cleveland. He recently spoke about how cool it's to have his kids at an age where they understand how big this is this is truly a delightful NFL storyline.

While that's endearing, fantasy football is a cold world of spreadsheets and predictions and Flacco has exceeded expectations with the Cleveland Browns.

In two starts, Joe Flacco has recorded 565 yards, five TDs and two INTs, good for 36.50 points in fantasy football. The question is whether that can continue, as the 38-year-old is a few years past his prime.

However, the Super Bowl MVP from 2013 is showing that age is just a number and likely has retired QBs like Ben Roethlisberger and Phillip Rivers considering comebacks.

The issue is that it might not continue, and Flacco might have a bad day in Week 15. That bad day could lose you your fantasy football matchup and potentially end your season.

The Browns take on the Chicago Bears this week, which is an unpredictable game. While the Browns' defense is elite, the Bears could hang a lot of points on anyone if they are on form, and their defense is capable of causing chaos if underestimated.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool estimates that Joe Flacco will record 13.90 points in Week 15, which highlights how difficult Flacco is to predict. He could throw for 300 yards and three TDs but could also throw multiple interceptions in a blowout loss.

Russell Wilson vs. Joe Flacco: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

While Joe Flacco may have the better story this season, Russell Wilson is the better pick in fantasy football.

While he may not be all that flashy, Wilson represents consistency and dependable points while Flacco has the potential to blow up in your face in a fantasy playoff scenario.

Below is a graphic that shows what to expect from both QBs in Week 15:

While the numbers are quite similar, you have to consider the likelihood of each QB meeting or surpassing these projections, and Wilson is the better option. If you are choosing between the two, go with Russell Wilson.

However, if you are stuck at QB due to a recent injury like Justin Herbert's or have been streaming them all season, Joe Flacco is an interesting pickup. He's certainly a risky start but looks like hitting between 14-17 points in Week 15.