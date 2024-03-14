Ryan Clark unleashes at Giants legend over Saquon Barkley beef after RB's $37,750,000 free agency move

Saquon Barkley's move to the Philadelphia Eagles has been a significant topic on NFL X since the beginning of free agency. The former New York Giants running back even received some flak from a Giants legend.

However, one-time Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark has come to Barkley's defense in a significant way.

"Congrats to the family @saquon. Excited he’s now been given what he earned," the ESPN analyst tweeted. "It’s unfortunate that on a day he & his family were celebrating his new deal he was forced to address Tiki Barber’s “dead to me” foolishness.

"Tiki was one of the veterans along with Michael Strahan when I played for the @Giants & he taught me everything I refused to be as a veteran. Tiki was a very good player, but definitely not “just 1 of the guys” everybody could rock with. I guess some things never change."

Fans can look forward to Barber and Michael Strahan's responses, as neither holds their tongues in the realm of shade.

Saquon Barkley joins New York Giants' bitter rivals

The 2024 free agency has seen numerous top-notch players join divisional rivals. However, no one has gotten the amount of press that Saquon Barkley's move to the Philadelphia Eagles has.

The two-time Pro Bowler has joined the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Eagles, on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75 million and includes $26 million in total guarantees. This deal makes him one of the best-paid running backs in recent history.

Saquon Barkley will be playing professional football for the first time away from New York in his NFL career. The Giants drafted the Penn State product second overall in 2018.

Since entering the league, Barkley has been one of the NFL's better running backs. His best season came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He'll be looking to benefit from the Eagles' stellar offensive line and an offensive head coach in Nick Sirianni. The New York Giants will have to face their former star running back at least twice in the next couple of seasons.