Ryan Jensen injury: 3 Free Agent Centers Buccaneers should target to help Baker Mayfield

Before even taking a regular-season snap, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost Ryan Jensen for the season. One of the best centers in the game, the entire 2023-2024 season is lost for him because of a knee injury.

He has dealt with knee injuries before, and they have come back with a vengeance. The Buccaneers, just a few weeks before their season opener, are now in desperate need of offensive line help.

Ryan Jensen contract details

Ryan Jensen's contract is for three years and $39 million. He signed that in 2022 and can become a free agent in 2025.

He has several player options as well, so he could be gone in the next few years. The Buccaneers paid him handsomely as he's been a great center for the past five years.

Who the Buccaneers need to replace Ryan Jensen

3) Jake Hanson

Former Green Bay Packers center Jaker Hanson is by far the youngest player at this position in free agency. The 26-year-old could be looked at as a potential future option at the position, whereas other free agents likely wouldn't be. At this stage, it just might be worth a shot. It can't hurt, and he could end up being a low risk high reward signing.

2) Rodney Hudson

Rodney Hudson is a veteran center, but he has a lot of experience that others don't have at this position. He can come in and do what needs to be done. He would be a fill-in at the spot, but he might be one of the best spot starters available to a team that is in dire need of help for Baker Mayfield now. Regardless, he'd be a big help to the current centers with his veteran wisdom and experience.

1) Chase Roullier

Could Chase Roullier be an option?

Unfortunately, the free agent market for centers is very thin at this stage. It's thin at every position in the NFL, but there are truly very few players left for the center spot. Nevertheless, former Washington Commanders standout Chase Roullier is available and could be a valuable backup if not the starter ahead of Robert Hainsey.

