Create

Buccaneers vs Saints: Time, channel, live stream, and injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
1 Comment
Arnold
Arnold
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 18, 2022 08:00 PM IST

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the New Orleans Saints. The highly-anticipated contest between the two teams will take place on Sunday, September 18th. This matchup is going to be a heated affair, to say the least. Both franchises call the NFC South home and both began the season with wins. Only one will maintain that winning streak in Week 2 in what should be a classic game of football.

"We just got to continue." 🗣: HC Todd Bowles on the Bucs defensive improvements https://t.co/vr1awWn1lD

What time is Buccaneers vs Saints?

The game between the two NFC South rivals will kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, September 18th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What channel is Buccaneers vs Saints on?

In the USA, the Buccaneers vs Saints game will be broadcast on FOX.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on FuboTV.

youtube-cover

Buccaneers vs Saints injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Mike Evans

WR

Calf

Questionable

Leonard Fournette

RB

Hamstring

Questionable

Russell Gage

WR

Hamstring

Questionable

Chris Godwin

WR

Hamstring

Out

Julio Jones

WR

Knee

Questionable

Zyon McCollum

CB

Hamstring

Doubtful

Breshad Perriman

WR

Knee

Questionable

Donovan Smith

LT

Elbow

Doubtful

Tristan Wirfs

RT

Abdomen

Questionable

Tom Brady will start for the Bucs in Week 2
Tom Brady will start for the Bucs in Week 2

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will start for the Bucscaneers in Week 2. However, the visitors will be without Chris Godwin for the second week running. Todd Bowles has six players listed as questionable and two as doubtful for Week 2.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Alvin Kamara

RB

Ribs

Questionable

Tre'Quan Smith

WR

Shoulder

Questionable

Dwayne Washington

RB

Hamstring

Questionable

Jameis Winston

QB

Back

Questionable

Mark Ingram

RB

Ankle

Questionable

Alontae Taylor

CB

Hip

Questionable

Paulson Adebo

CB

Ankle

Out

The Saints will be without Paulson Adebo this weekend. Although Jameis Winston is listed as questionable, the quarterback is expected to start against Tampa Bay. Alvin Kamara should also start in Week 2.

Buccaneers vs Saints head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between these franchises makes for interesting reading. The two teams have met on 61 occasions in the past, including once in the postseason. The Saints have 39 wins in this fixture while the the Buccaneers have 21.

The last encounter between the two franchises took place in December last year. The Saints won that game 9-0. In the last five meetings, New Orleans have managed four wins, while Tampa Bay earned a playoff win over the Saints in January 2021. New Orleans managed to sweep not just the Buccaneers, but the entire NFC South last season.

The onus is on Tom Brady to cut the Buccaneers' poor regular-season form against the Saints in what should be a memorable matchup in New Orleans. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Week 2.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...