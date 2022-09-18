Buccaneers vs Saints: Time, channel, live stream, and injury report

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the New Orleans Saints. The highly-anticipated contest between the two teams will take place on Sunday, September 18th. This matchup is going to be a heated affair, to say the least. Both franchises call the NFC South home and both began the season with wins. Only one will maintain that winning streak in Week 2 in what should be a classic game of football.
What time is Buccaneers vs Saints?
The game between the two NFC South rivals will kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, September 18th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
What channel is Buccaneers vs Saints on?
In the USA, the Buccaneers vs Saints game will be broadcast on FOX.
Buccaneers vs Saints live streaming guide
NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on FuboTV.
Buccaneers vs Saints injury report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will start for the Bucscaneers in Week 2. However, the visitors will be without Chris Godwin for the second week running. Todd Bowles has six players listed as questionable and two as doubtful for Week 2.
New Orleans Saints injury report
The Saints will be without Paulson Adebo this weekend. Although Jameis Winston is listed as questionable, the quarterback is expected to start against Tampa Bay. Alvin Kamara should also start in Week 2.
Buccaneers vs Saints head-to-head record
The head-to-head record between these franchises makes for interesting reading. The two teams have met on 61 occasions in the past, including once in the postseason. The Saints have 39 wins in this fixture while the the Buccaneers have 21.
The last encounter between the two franchises took place in December last year. The Saints won that game 9-0. In the last five meetings, New Orleans have managed four wins, while Tampa Bay earned a playoff win over the Saints in January 2021. New Orleans managed to sweep not just the Buccaneers, but the entire NFC South last season.
The onus is on Tom Brady to cut the Buccaneers' poor regular-season form against the Saints in what should be a memorable matchup in New Orleans. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Week 2.
NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.