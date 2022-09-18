Buccaneers vs Saints: Time, channel, live stream, and injury report

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the New Orleans Saints. The highly-anticipated contest between the two teams will take place on Sunday, September 18th. This matchup is going to be a heated affair, to say the least. Both franchises call the NFC South home and both began the season with wins. Only one will maintain that winning streak in Week 2 in what should be a classic game of football.

What time is Buccaneers vs Saints?

The game between the two NFC South rivals will kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, September 18th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What channel is Buccaneers vs Saints on?

In the USA, the Buccaneers vs Saints game will be broadcast on FOX.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on FuboTV.

Buccaneers vs Saints injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player Position Injury Status Mike Evans WR Calf Questionable Leonard Fournette RB Hamstring Questionable Russell Gage WR Hamstring Questionable Chris Godwin WR Hamstring Out Julio Jones WR Knee Questionable Zyon McCollum CB Hamstring Doubtful Breshad Perriman WR Knee Questionable Donovan Smith LT Elbow Doubtful Tristan Wirfs RT Abdomen Questionable

Tom Brady will start for the Bucs in Week 2

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will start for the Bucscaneers in Week 2. However, the visitors will be without Chris Godwin for the second week running. Todd Bowles has six players listed as questionable and two as doubtful for Week 2.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Position Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Ribs Questionable Tre'Quan Smith WR Shoulder Questionable Dwayne Washington RB Hamstring Questionable Jameis Winston QB Back Questionable Mark Ingram RB Ankle Questionable Alontae Taylor CB Hip Questionable Paulson Adebo CB Ankle Out

The Saints will be without Paulson Adebo this weekend. Although Jameis Winston is listed as questionable, the quarterback is expected to start against Tampa Bay. Alvin Kamara should also start in Week 2.

Buccaneers vs Saints head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between these franchises makes for interesting reading. The two teams have met on 61 occasions in the past, including once in the postseason. The Saints have 39 wins in this fixture while the the Buccaneers have 21.

The last encounter between the two franchises took place in December last year. The Saints won that game 9-0. In the last five meetings, New Orleans have managed four wins, while Tampa Bay earned a playoff win over the Saints in January 2021. New Orleans managed to sweep not just the Buccaneers, but the entire NFC South last season.

The onus is on Tom Brady to cut the Buccaneers' poor regular-season form against the Saints in what should be a memorable matchup in New Orleans. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Week 2.

