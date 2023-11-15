Sam Howell or Trevor Lawrence: Who should I start in Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Sam Howell and Trevor Lawrence have contrasting storylines through the first ten weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Howell is one of the best quarterbacks statistically, ranking first in passing yards (2,783) and tied for third with 17 touchdown passes. Despite his impressive numbers, the Washington Commanders are 4-6.

Meanwhile, Lawrence lags in stats with 2,120 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 6-3, giving them a good chance of making the 2023 AFC playoffs. While capable of leading their squads, which is the better fantasy football option for Week 11?

Is Sam Howell a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell

Howell is tied for the third-most interceptions with nine. However, denying his impressive three-game streak from Weeks 8 to 10 is hard. The former North Carolina standout has 39 completions for 397 yards and four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He followed it up with 29 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown versus the New England Patriots. Last week, Howell completed 29 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. Sam Howell has completed 66.5 percent of his passes and has five games with multiple touchdowns.

His confidence has grown, and his impressive performances will likely continue in Week 11 because they will host the New York Giants. Washington’s division rivals are ranked 21st in passing yards allowed (237.3) and 29th in points allowed (26.6) per game.

Last week, the Giants surrendered 49 points to the Dallas Cowboys, with Dak Prescott throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys tallied 640 yards on offense, 472 from their passing attack. In this context, Howell is poised to rack up the numbers in Week 11, making him a great fantasy football pick.

Is Trevor Lawrence a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The San Francisco 49ers demolished Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. They only had three points, and Lawrence threw two interceptions. He finished the game by completing only 58.6 percent of his passes for 185 yards.

Lawrence’s stats are not as eye-popping as Sam Howell’s numbers. However, he gets the job done even if he only has one 300-yard game. He’s getting support from Travis Etienne Jr., who has 618 rushing yards, the fourth-most through Week 10. Etienne is also tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven.

Despite his lower numbers, Trevor Lawrence is a solid fantasy pick for Week 11 because he puts his squad in winning situations. However, they will face the Tennessee Titans, a team that surrenders only 15.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the 11th-best rate through ten weeks.

But the Titans are at the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed, with 227.4 per game. That’s a workable average for Lawrence to attain or surpass.

Sam Howell or Trevor Lawrence: who should I start in Week 11?

Sam Howell vs Trevor Lawrence - Week 11 projected stats

While Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer believes that Sam Howell is the better fantasy football option for Week 11, the discrepancy with Trevor Lawrence is negligible. Howell is projected to finish with 15.1 points via 132 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

Conversely, Lawrence is projected to finish with 15 fantasy points on 195 passing yards, 14 rushing yards, and a touchdown. It’s a toss-up if you have both quarterbacks in your fantasy roster.