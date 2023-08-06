The Detroit Lions upgraded at the tight end position this off-season as they drafted Iowa State tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Lions took LaPorta 51st overall in the second round. They traded tight end TJ Hockenson who also went to Iowa State last season to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions reportedly have big plans to involve LaPorta this season. According to Benjamin Solak on Twitter, the Lions plan on targeting LaPorta a lot this season and he could have a high volume of targets and volume as a rookie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In four years at Iowa State, LaPorta recorded 153 receptions for 1,786 yards, and five touchdowns.

NFL fans react to Benjamin Solak claiming the Lions will target LaPorta a lot this season

Fans on Reddit weren't convinced by Benjamin Solak saying LaPorta might be targeted heavily by the Lions this season. Fans pointed to recent rookie tight ends having, for the most part, unproductive seasons and think LaPorta might follow that same trend.

Here's how fans reacted:

Sam LaPorta could get more targets due to Jameson Williams being suspended six games

Sam LaPorta Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Iowa v Kentucky

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta could have a productive season and Jameson Williams' suspension could help that.

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams got suspended for the first six games of this upcoming season due to violating the league's gambling policy.

Currently, LaPorta is already the team's number one tight end, according to ESPN.com. He is ahead of Brock Wright, James Mitchell, and Daniel Helm on the depth chart.

LaPorta caught 50+ passes and 650+ yards in each of his last two seasons at Iowa. If he can transition to the next level in the NFL, then maybe he can become a productive rookie tight end.