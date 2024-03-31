San Antonio Brahmas UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The San Antonio Brahmas kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Sunday when they square off against the D.C Defenders. Coach Wade Phillips will lead the Brahmas into their first season of the newly formed spring football league.

San Antonio has announced that quarterback Chase Garbers will guide the team's offense in the UFL in 2024. The signal-caller spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after going undrafted in 2022.

Here's a look at the San Antonio Brahmas' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season:

Quinten Dormady, QB

Tom Flacco, QB

Chase Garbers, QB

Brycen Alleyne, RB

John Lovett, RB

Anthony McFarland Jr., RB

Landen Akers, WR

K. D. Cannon, WR

Jontre Kirklin, WR

Matt Landers, WR

Justin Smith, WR

Marquez Stevenson, WR

T. J. Vasher, WR

Cody Latimer, TE

Alizé Mack, TE

Rashaad Coward, T

Greg Eiland T

Chuck Filiaga, T

Derrick Kelly II, T

Kohl Levao, G

Alex Mollette, C

Aaron Monteiro, G

Sam Tecklenburg, C

Jalen Dalton, DT

Prince Emili, DT

Caeveon Patton, DE

Taron Vincent, DT

Robert Barnes, ILB

Tavante Beckett, ILB

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, ILB

Jamir Jones, OLB

Zach McCloud, OLB

Garrett Nelson, OLB

Wyatt Ray, OLB

Delontae Scott, OLB

Jacob Sykes, OLB

Tim Ward, OLB

Nate Wieland, ILB

Jordan Williams, ILB

A. J. Hendy, SS

BoPete Keyes, CB

Corey Mayfield Jr., CB

Jordan Mosley, FS

Scott Nelson, FS

Darius Phillips, CB

Teez Tabor, CB

Bryce Thompson, CB

Donald De La Haye, K

Rex Sunahara, LS

Brad Wing, P

San Antonio Brahmas' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the San Antonio Brahmas' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1: March 31 vs. DC Defenders, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: April 6, at Memphis Showboats, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3: April 14 vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 4: April 20 vs. Michigan Panthers, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 5: April 27 at Arlington Renegades, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: May 5 at DC Defenders, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: May 12 at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 8: May 19 vs. Arlington Renegades, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 9: May 25 vs. Biringham Stallions, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 10: June 2 at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Fans who wish to watch the San Antonio Brahmas in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets, which are available on the UFL website.