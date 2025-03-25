San Francisco 49ers 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kyle Shanahan and Co. after free agency

The San Francisco 49ers will look very different entering general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s ninth year.

The bill from chasing the Super Bowl came due, and the 49ers had to let go of seasoned players like defensive veterans Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, and Leonard Floyd. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was then traded to the Washington Commanders. In total, 17 players were sent packing in free agency.

There is one consolation for the 49ers. They did manage to bring Kyle Juszczyk back after initially releasing him. Juszczyk was one of the regime’s first signings in 2017 and has been there for as many seasons with Lynch and Shanahan.

They also added several lower-priced players, like wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson and backup quarterback Mac Jones.

They have an incredible eight picks in the first five rounds and will need the picks to pan out to make up for the exodus this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 11: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Tigers

Offensive tackle is not a need this season, but there is a real possibility that the 49ers will need two new starters soon. Trent Williams will be 37 next season, and his cap number balloons to $39 million in the season after. Right tackle Colton McKivitz will be a free agent.

The 49ers take a tackle considered the best or second-best in this year’s draft class. He could beat out McKivitz and be the long-term successor to Williams on Brock Purdy’s blindside.

#2 – Round 2, pick 43: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M Aggies

The losses of Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave on the interior of the defensive line cannot be understated. They would need both depth and quality in the position.

Turner is a smaller defensive tackle who is better against the pass than the run, but his tenacity can help create a push on the inside. He has averaged 26 pressures in his college football career.

#3 – Round 3, pick 75: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU Tigers

Deommodore Lenoir is the lead cornerback now that Charvarius Ward is gone. The Niners still have second-year corner Renardo Green, but the depth after that drops off significantly.

Zy Alexander came from nowhere as a 0-star recruit to being on the verge of being drafted in the NFL. He has exceptional football instincts and is a sure-handed tackler, and he would be drafted higher if not for a torn ACL in 2023.

#4 – Round 3, pick 100: Ashton Gillotte, Edge, Louisville Cardinals

The 49ers were top 10 in sacks and pass rush win rate from 2019 to 2023, but dropped to 23rd and 15th in both categories in 2024. Losing Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos means they lost another 12.5 sacks from last season. They need to get the defense back to its pass-rushing best to improve their record in the upcoming season.

Gillotte checks all the physical boxes and his production backs it up. He had 26.5 sacks in college. He measured very well at the NFL scouting combine and would be a player with high upside for new defensive coordinator Robert Salah to mold.

#5 – Round 4, pick 113: Kobe King, LB, Penn State Nittany Lions

The biggest loss for the 49ers is probably Dre Greenlaw. He was the heart of the defense, along with Fred Warner. The 49ers now need a new middle linebacker.

Kobe King is a strong run-blocker and is especially effective at stopping the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage. He is not as good in coverage, but the 49ers probably do not need him to be.

He also has some ability to be a blitzer on select packages.

#6 - Round 4, pick 138: Jack Bech, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

The 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel after he became too expensive to keep around. Fellow high-priced wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, is returning from a torn ACL and MCL.

Bech is a slot possession receiver who, although not the fastest, comes up big when he is needed most. He can work on horizontal route concepts that provide quarterback Brock Purdy with a higher percentage option.

#7 - Round 5, pick 147: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn Huskies

Lundt is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's zone running scheme. He has great movement skills for an offensive lineman and works best when on the move.

#7 - Round 5, pick 160: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville Cardinals

The 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo and former 1st round pick Trey Lance, but that did not stop them from unearthing Brock Purdy. The same logic applies here.

Tyler Shough is too good a value to turn down in round five. He is one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in the draft and has arm strength that could appeal to an offensive mind like Kyle Shanahan.

