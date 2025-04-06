San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kyle Shanahan and Co.

Kyle Shanahan’s ninth season as the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach will look very different. Many of the veterans who have been integral in his tenure have left, either via trade or free agency.

The clearout saw defensive stalwarts Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, and Javon Hargrave leave via free agency. Offensive weapon Deebo Samuel is now a Washington Commander via a trade.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is due a contract extension, and once that kicks in, there will be less space in the salary cap for other positions. The 49ers would, therefore, need to hit on their draft picks, especially after getting the tied-most compensatory picks with four.

They are also tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most draft picks in this draft with 11, even after losing a fifth-round pick as punishment for an administrative error.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 11: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Wolverines

The biggest offseason loss for the 49ers is probably Charvarius Ward, who has been a team leader and an exemplary player for them.

The departure leaves one of the most obvious open starting jobs on the roster, and they grab Will Johnson to fill that role. Johnson would be a perfect fit for new defensive coordinator Robert Salah’s offense.

Johnson can play zone defense very well and can also be called upon to be a shutdown corner against the opponent’s best receiver. Having a player like that in the secondary will allow Nick Bosa and company more time to get to the quarterback.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 43: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue Boilermakers

The offensive line is one of the 49ers’ most questionable units. They have Trent Williams and not much else in terms of high-end quality. In a draft deep with starter-quality tackles, they wait till round two to take Marcus Mbow.

Mbow is more suited for a zone scheme like the one that the 49ers run, as it will accentuate his movement and attack skills. He can fill in at right tackle as a rookie before becoming the long-term heir apparent to Williams at left tackle.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 75: Josh Farmer, DT, Florida State Seminoles

The 49ers re-signed Kevin Givens to a one-year contract, but they need someone beside him in their 4-3 base defense. Farmer looks the part of an NFL defensive tackle.

He is of good size and has demonstrated good quickness. He profiles best as a run defender, where he can get his arms on the runner while being engaged with an offensive lineman. He also has the upside of becoming an efficient pass rusher if he develops well in that area.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 100: Jah Joyner, Edge, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Losing Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins is a blow to the 49ers’ pass rush. The duo combined for 13.5 sacks last season. The team will need to replenish the production, and that can start with Jah Joyner.

Joyner had 12 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in the past two seasons. He has succeeded largely with explosiveness and a tenacity to get to the quarterback. He would be an intriguing development prospect who can make an immediate impact coming on for passing downs.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 113: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green Falcons

Fannin Jr. could be the long-term replacement for George Kittle at tight end. The 49ers signed Luke Farrell, but he is more of a blocking tight end. Having a pass-catching tight end like Fannin Jr can help relieve the burden on Kittle and keep him fresher for the playoffs.

Fannin Jr. entered college as a linebacker prospect but has evolved into a reliable pass-catcher with smooth hands.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 138: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse Orange

The 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, and Patrick Taylor Jr., so why would they need another running back? McCaffrey and Guerendo both missed significant time last season, so they need as much depth in this position as possible. They also traded away Jordan Mason.

Allen is a dual-threat running back who is as good at catching the ball as he is running it. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will be excited to have another multi-purpose player to deploy.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 147: Ja’Corey Brooks, WR, Louisville Cardinals

The 49ers need depth at the position, with Deebo Samuel traded and Brandon Aiyuk potentially following him in the future. Ja’Corey was quarterback Tyler Shough’s favorite target last season. The Alabama transfer had 1,013 yards and 9 touchdowns.

#8 - Round 5, Pick 160: David Walker, OLB, Central Arkansas Bears

David Walker was the best pass rusher in FCS last season and has racked up 31 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in three years for the Central Arkansas Bears. He does not have the biggest frame, but his production is tantalizing.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 227: Jonah Monheim, OC, USC Trojans

The 49ers take a swing at an interior lineman who can challenge for one of the three interior line positions. Monheim played mostly as a center for the USC Trojans but can transition as a guard.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 249: Sai’vion Jones, DT, LSU Tigers

The defensive tackle is a position where there are the fewest bodies, and Jones is a defensive tackle / defensive end hybrid that can compete for reps in both positions.

#11 - Round 7, Pick 252: Nash Hutmacher, DT, Nebraska

Hutmacher has 13 sacks as a defensive tackle in the past three years, and can be thrown in the mix at defensive tackle.

