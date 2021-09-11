San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions will open their 2021 season in a matchup that puts together two teams with completely different aspirations.

While the 49ers are hoping to put their injury-marred season behind them, the Lions will start a new era in the franchise following the reign of destruction promoted by Matt Patricia. San Francisco dreams of getting back to the Super Bowl, while Detroit just wants to stockpile talent for the coming years in order to compete for the NFC North.

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions injury report

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will be starting their season relatively healthy, with only a couple of starting players presumed out for the game. Javon Kinlaw and Emmanuel Moseley are both listed as doubtful to play, but in a game where San Francisco is the big favorite, perhaps the wise decision would be to just give them a full week of rest until the Week 2 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

John Lynch on Javon Kinlaw’s knee, said it was initially injured against Dallas last year, flared up a couple weeks ago:



The only confirmed loss for Sunday's game is Jalen Hurd, a backup receiver.

Detroit Lions

The Lions were already the underdogs in this game, and they're in an even dire situation now that Taylor Decker is confirmed to be out for Sunday's challenge. The offensive line will see a reshuffle, with rookie Penei Sewell moving over to left tackle to face Nick Bosa in a baptism of fire in his NFL career.

The defensive line is also a concern for the team, with new faces Michael Brockers and Levi Onwuzurike both questionable in Friday's injury report. Brockers is expected to play, according to coach Dan Campbell.

On top of certainly missing starting LT Taylor Decker, Detroit's two starting defensive ends (Michael Brockers and Nick Williams) are both questionable, as is a third DE (Levi Onwuzurike).



San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions starting lineups

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Raheem Mostert | WR - Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu, Deebo Samuel | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, DJ Jones, Zach Kerr, Nick Bosa | LB - Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles | CB - Jason Verrett, Ambry Thomas | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Logan Stenberg, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

DL - Michael Brockers, Alin McNeill, Kevin Strong Jr. | LB - Trey Flowers, Alex Anzalone, Jamie Collins, Romeo Okwara | CB - Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

