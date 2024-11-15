San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Trent Williams, and more for Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers are having an up-and-down season in 2024. They have dealt with a startling number of injuries to their key players, and their play has been inconsistent at best.

Ahead of their crucial Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks, let's take a look at the 49ers stars with significant injury concerns.

San Francisco 49ers' injury report

Nick Bosa's injury update

According to Yahoo Sports, Nick Bosa has missed two straight training sessions to start the week. The perennial Pro Bowler defensive lineman is dealing with a hip injury.

Bosa is one of the best sack getters in the NFL and a consistent Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. His potential absence from the Seattle Seahawks game might be detrimental to the 49ers' chances. He must feature in some capacity on Friday to give him an outside chance to play on Sunday.

George Kittle's injury update

According to Yahoo Sports, George Kittle participated only partially in Thursday's training session. This is a huge relief for the 49ers, as Kittle did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue.

Kittle is a key part of the San Francisco 49ers offense. The perennial All-Pro tight end is one of Brock Purdy's main targets and is a high-yardage threat on his day. His presence versus the Seattle Seahawks will be crucial for a 49ers offense decimated by injuries and health scares.

Trent Williams' injury update

According to the 49ers' injury report, Trent Williams has missed the first two training sessions of the week. The future Hall of Famer is dealing with an ankle injury.

Williams is one of Brock Purdy's key protectors in the pocket, and his grittiness has been a staple of the 49ers' offensive line for years. He must feature in some capacity on Friday to prove his fitness for Sunday's game.

Christian McCaffrey's injury update

According to Fantasy Pros, Christian McCaffrey was a limited participant in Thursday's session. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is still recovering from an Achilles issue.

McCaffrey has endured nightmarish 2024 so far, only making his first appearance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to continue easing him back into action in anticipation of a bigger role during the playoffs.

