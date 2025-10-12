  • home icon
  San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:40 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers (4-1) will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 6

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

NFL: San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
QBMac Jones
RBChristian McCaffrey
WR (X)Jauan Jennings
WR (Z)Skyy Moore
WR (SL)Kendrick Bourne
TEJake Tonges
FBKyle Juszczyk
LTTrent Williams
LGConnor Colby
CJake Brendel
RGDominick Puni
RTColton McKivitz
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
LDEBryce Huff
LDTKalia Davis
RDTJordan Elliott
RDEMykel Williams
WLBDee Winters
MLBFred Warner
SLBLuke Gifford
LCBRenardo Green
SSMarques Sigle
FSJason Pinnock
RCBDeommodore Lenoir
NBUpton Stout
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
PKEddy Pineiro
PThomas Morstead
HThomas Morstead
PRSkyy Moore
KRIsaac Guerendo
LSJon Weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the 49ers:

PositionStarter
QBBaker Mayfield
RBRachaad White
WR (X)Sterling Shepard
WR (Z)Tez Johnson
WR (SL)Emeka Egbuka
TECade Otton
LTTristan Wirfs
LGBen Bredeson
CGraham Barton
RGLuke Haggard
RTCharlie Heck
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the 49ers:

PositionStarter
LDEElijah Roberts
NTVita Vea
RDELogan Hall
WLBYaya Diaby
LILBSirVocea Dennis
RILBLavonte David
SLBHaason Reddick
LCBJamel Dean
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.
FSTykee Smith
RCBJosh Hayes
NBJacob Parrish
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the 49ers:

PositionStarter
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron Johnson
KRSean Tucker
LSEvan Deckers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart for Week 6

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBrock Purdy (O)Mac Jones (Q)Adrian MartinezKurtis Rourke (O)
RBChristian McCaffreyBrian Robinson Jr.Isaac GuerendoJordan James
WR (X)Jauan Jennings (Q)Demarcus RobinsonJordan Watkins (O)Trent Taylor (IR)
WR (Z)Ricky Pearsall (O)Skyy MooreBrandon Aiyuk (O)
WR (SL)Kendrick BourneMarquez Valdes-ScantlingJacob Cowing (IR)
TEJake TongesLuke FarrellBrayden WillisGeorge Kittle (IR)
FBKyle Juszczyk
LTTrent WilliamsSpencer Burford (IR)
LGConnor ColbyBen Bartch (IR)
CJake BrendelMatt Hennessy
RGDominick PuniDrew Moss
RTColton McKivitzAusten PleasantsIsaac Alarcon (SUSP)
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEBryce HuffYetur Gross-Matos (O)Tarron Jackson (IR)
LDTKalia Davis (Q)Alfred Collins (Q)Kevin Givens (IR)
RDTJordan ElliottCJ West
RDEMykel WilliamsSam OkuayinonuTrevis GipsonNick Bosa (IR)
WLBDee WintersNick Martin
MLBFred WarnerTatum Bethune
SLBLuke GiffordCurtis Robinson
LCBRenardo GreenTre Tomlinson (IR)
SSMarques SigleJi’Ayir Brown
FSJason PinnockMalik Mustapha (Q)Siran Neal
RCBDeommodore LenoirDarrell Luter Jr.Jakob Robinson (IR)
NBUpton Stout (Q)Chase Lucas
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKEddy Pineiro
PThomas Morstead
HThomas Morstead
PRSkyy MooreJordan Watkins (O)Jacob Cowing (IR)
KRIsaac GuerendoSkyy Moore
LSJon Weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBaker MayfieldTeddy Bridgewater
RBBucky Irving (O)Rachaad WhiteSean TuckerJosh Williams (O)
WR (X)Mike Evans (O)Sterling ShepardKameron Johnson
WR (Z)Chris Godwin Jr. (O)Tez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)
WR (SL)Emeka EgbukaRyan MillerJaden Smith (IR)
TECade OttonPayne DurhamDevin CulpKo Kieft (IR)
LTTristan WirfsGraham Barton
LGBen BredesonElijah KleinMike JordanDan Feeney
CGraham BartonBen Bredeson
RGLuke HaggardElijah KleinCody Mauch (IR)
RTCharlie HeckBenjamin ChukwumaLuke Goedeke (IR)
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEElijah RobertsC.J. BrewerCalijah Kancey (IR)
NTVita VeaElijah Simmons
RDELogan HallGreg Gaines
WLBYaya DiabyChris BraswellDavid Walker (IR)
LILBSirVocea DennisJohn Bullock
RILBLavonte DavidDeion Jones
SLBHaason ReddickAnthony NelsonMarkees Watts
LCBJamel DeanBenjamin Morrison (O)
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.Christian Izien (Q)Sebastian CastroJJ Roberts (IR)
FSTykee SmithKaevon MerriweatherRashad Wisdom (IR)
RCBZyon McCollum (O)Josh Hayes
NBJacob ParrishKindle Vildor
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron JohnsonRachaad WhiteTez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)
KRSean TuckerJosh Williams (O)Emeka EgbukaKameron Johnson
LSEvan Deckers
How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 contest

The 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 6 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.

