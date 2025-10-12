The San Francisco 49ers (4-1) will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 6

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

NFL: San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter QB Mac Jones RB Christian McCaffrey WR (X) Jauan Jennings WR (Z) Skyy Moore WR (SL) Kendrick Bourne TE Jake Tonges FB Kyle Juszczyk LT Trent Williams LG Connor Colby C Jake Brendel RG Dominick Puni RT Colton McKivitz

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter LDE Bryce Huff LDT Kalia Davis RDT Jordan Elliott RDE Mykel Williams WLB Dee Winters MLB Fred Warner SLB Luke Gifford LCB Renardo Green SS Marques Sigle FS Jason Pinnock RCB Deommodore Lenoir NB Upton Stout

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter PK Eddy Pineiro P Thomas Morstead H Thomas Morstead PR Skyy Moore KR Isaac Guerendo LS Jon Weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the 49ers:

Position Starter QB Baker Mayfield RB Rachaad White WR (X) Sterling Shepard WR (Z) Tez Johnson WR (SL) Emeka Egbuka TE Cade Otton LT Tristan Wirfs LG Ben Bredeson C Graham Barton RG Luke Haggard RT Charlie Heck

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the 49ers:

Position Starter LDE Elijah Roberts NT Vita Vea RDE Logan Hall WLB Yaya Diaby LILB SirVocea Dennis RILB Lavonte David SLB Haason Reddick LCB Jamel Dean SS Antoine Winfield Jr. FS Tykee Smith RCB Josh Hayes NB Jacob Parrish

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the 49ers:

Position Starter PK Chase McLaughlin P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon PR Kameron Johnson KR Sean Tucker LS Evan Deckers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart for Week 6

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Brock Purdy (O) Mac Jones (Q) Adrian Martinez Kurtis Rourke (O) RB Christian McCaffrey Brian Robinson Jr. Isaac Guerendo Jordan James WR (X) Jauan Jennings (Q) Demarcus Robinson Jordan Watkins (O) Trent Taylor (IR) WR (Z) Ricky Pearsall (O) Skyy Moore Brandon Aiyuk (O) – WR (SL) Kendrick Bourne Marquez Valdes-Scantling Jacob Cowing (IR) – TE Jake Tonges Luke Farrell Brayden Willis George Kittle (IR) FB Kyle Juszczyk – – – LT Trent Williams Spencer Burford (IR) – – LG Connor Colby Ben Bartch (IR) – – C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy – – RG Dominick Puni Drew Moss – – RT Colton McKivitz Austen Pleasants Isaac Alarcon (SUSP) –

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Bryce Huff Yetur Gross-Matos (O) Tarron Jackson (IR) – LDT Kalia Davis (Q) Alfred Collins (Q) Kevin Givens (IR) – RDT Jordan Elliott CJ West – – RDE Mykel Williams Sam Okuayinonu Trevis Gipson Nick Bosa (IR) WLB Dee Winters Nick Martin – – MLB Fred Warner Tatum Bethune – – SLB Luke Gifford Curtis Robinson – – LCB Renardo Green Tre Tomlinson (IR) – – SS Marques Sigle Ji’Ayir Brown – – FS Jason Pinnock Malik Mustapha (Q) Siran Neal – RCB Deommodore Lenoir Darrell Luter Jr. Jakob Robinson (IR) – NB Upton Stout (Q) Chase Lucas – –

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Eddy Pineiro – – – P Thomas Morstead – – – H Thomas Morstead – – – PR Skyy Moore Jordan Watkins (O) Jacob Cowing (IR) – KR Isaac Guerendo Skyy Moore – – LS Jon Weeks – – –

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Baker Mayfield Teddy Bridgewater – – RB Bucky Irving (O) Rachaad White Sean Tucker Josh Williams (O) WR (X) Mike Evans (O) Sterling Shepard Kameron Johnson – WR (Z) Chris Godwin Jr. (O) Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) – WR (SL) Emeka Egbuka Ryan Miller Jaden Smith (IR) – TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Devin Culp Ko Kieft (IR) LT Tristan Wirfs Graham Barton – – LG Ben Bredeson Elijah Klein Mike Jordan Dan Feeney C Graham Barton Ben Bredeson – – RG Luke Haggard Elijah Klein Cody Mauch (IR) – RT Charlie Heck Benjamin Chukwuma Luke Goedeke (IR) –

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Elijah Roberts C.J. Brewer Calijah Kancey (IR) – NT Vita Vea Elijah Simmons – – RDE Logan Hall Greg Gaines – – WLB Yaya Diaby Chris Braswell David Walker (IR) – LILB SirVocea Dennis John Bullock – – RILB Lavonte David Deion Jones – – SLB Haason Reddick Anthony Nelson Markees Watts – LCB Jamel Dean Benjamin Morrison (O) – – SS Antoine Winfield Jr. Christian Izien (Q) Sebastian Castro JJ Roberts (IR) FS Tykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather Rashad Wisdom (IR) – RCB Zyon McCollum (O) Josh Hayes – – NB Jacob Parrish Kindle Vildor – –

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chase McLaughlin – – – P Riley Dixon – – – H Riley Dixon – – – PR Kameron Johnson Rachaad White Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) KR Sean Tucker Josh Williams (O) Emeka Egbuka Kameron Johnson LS Evan Deckers – – –

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 contest

The 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 6 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.

