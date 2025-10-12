San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season
The San Francisco 49ers (4-1) will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Ahead of the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 6
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:
Position
Starter
QB
Mac Jones
RB
Christian McCaffrey
WR (X)
Jauan Jennings
WR (Z)
Skyy Moore
WR (SL)
Kendrick Bourne
TE
Jake Tonges
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
LT
Trent Williams
LG
Connor Colby
C
Jake Brendel
RG
Dominick Puni
RT
Colton McKivitz
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Bryce Huff
LDT
Kalia Davis
RDT
Jordan Elliott
RDE
Mykel Williams
WLB
Dee Winters
MLB
Fred Warner
SLB
Luke Gifford
LCB
Renardo Green
SS
Marques Sigle
FS
Jason Pinnock
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
NB
Upton Stout
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:
Position
Starter
PK
Eddy Pineiro
P
Thomas Morstead
H
Thomas Morstead
PR
Skyy Moore
KR
Isaac Guerendo
LS
Jon Weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the 49ers:
Position
Starter
QB
Baker Mayfield
RB
Rachaad White
WR (X)
Sterling Shepard
WR (Z)
Tez Johnson
WR (SL)
Emeka Egbuka
TE
Cade Otton
LT
Tristan Wirfs
LG
Ben Bredeson
C
Graham Barton
RG
Luke Haggard
RT
Charlie Heck
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the 49ers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Elijah Roberts
NT
Vita Vea
RDE
Logan Hall
WLB
Yaya Diaby
LILB
SirVocea Dennis
RILB
Lavonte David
SLB
Haason Reddick
LCB
Jamel Dean
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
FS
Tykee Smith
RCB
Josh Hayes
NB
Jacob Parrish
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the 49ers:
Position
Starter
PK
Chase McLaughlin
P
Riley Dixon
H
Riley Dixon
PR
Kameron Johnson
KR
Sean Tucker
LS
Evan Deckers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart for Week 6
San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Brock Purdy (O)
Mac Jones (Q)
Adrian Martinez
Kurtis Rourke (O)
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaac Guerendo
Jordan James
WR (X)
Jauan Jennings (Q)
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins (O)
Trent Taylor (IR)
WR (Z)
Ricky Pearsall (O)
Skyy Moore
Brandon Aiyuk (O)
–
WR (SL)
Kendrick Bourne
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jacob Cowing (IR)
–
TE
Jake Tonges
Luke Farrell
Brayden Willis
George Kittle (IR)
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
–
–
–
LT
Trent Williams
Spencer Burford (IR)
–
–
LG
Connor Colby
Ben Bartch (IR)
–
–
C
Jake Brendel
Matt Hennessy
–
–
RG
Dominick Puni
Drew Moss
–
–
RT
Colton McKivitz
Austen Pleasants
Isaac Alarcon (SUSP)
–
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Bryce Huff
Yetur Gross-Matos (O)
Tarron Jackson (IR)
–
LDT
Kalia Davis (Q)
Alfred Collins (Q)
Kevin Givens (IR)
–
RDT
Jordan Elliott
CJ West
–
–
RDE
Mykel Williams
Sam Okuayinonu
Trevis Gipson
Nick Bosa (IR)
WLB
Dee Winters
Nick Martin
–
–
MLB
Fred Warner
Tatum Bethune
–
–
SLB
Luke Gifford
Curtis Robinson
–
–
LCB
Renardo Green
Tre Tomlinson (IR)
–
–
SS
Marques Sigle
Ji’Ayir Brown
–
–
FS
Jason Pinnock
Malik Mustapha (Q)
Siran Neal
–
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
Darrell Luter Jr.
Jakob Robinson (IR)
–
NB
Upton Stout (Q)
Chase Lucas
–
–
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Eddy Pineiro
–
–
–
P
Thomas Morstead
–
–
–
H
Thomas Morstead
–
–
–
PR
Skyy Moore
Jordan Watkins (O)
Jacob Cowing (IR)
–
KR
Isaac Guerendo
Skyy Moore
–
–
LS
Jon Weeks
–
–
–
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Baker Mayfield
Teddy Bridgewater
–
–
RB
Bucky Irving (O)
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams (O)
WR (X)
Mike Evans (O)
Sterling Shepard
Kameron Johnson
–
WR (Z)
Chris Godwin Jr. (O)
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan (IR)
–
WR (SL)
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Miller
Jaden Smith (IR)
–
TE
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft (IR)
LT
Tristan Wirfs
Graham Barton
–
–
LG
Ben Bredeson
Elijah Klein
Mike Jordan
Dan Feeney
C
Graham Barton
Ben Bredeson
–
–
RG
Luke Haggard
Elijah Klein
Cody Mauch (IR)
–
RT
Charlie Heck
Benjamin Chukwuma
Luke Goedeke (IR)
–
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Elijah Roberts
C.J. Brewer
Calijah Kancey (IR)
–
NT
Vita Vea
Elijah Simmons
–
–
RDE
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
–
–
WLB
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
David Walker (IR)
–
LILB
SirVocea Dennis
John Bullock
–
–
RILB
Lavonte David
Deion Jones
–
–
SLB
Haason Reddick
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
–
LCB
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison (O)
–
–
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Christian Izien (Q)
Sebastian Castro
JJ Roberts (IR)
FS
Tykee Smith
Kaevon Merriweather
Rashad Wisdom (IR)
–
RCB
Zyon McCollum (O)
Josh Hayes
–
–
NB
Jacob Parrish
Kindle Vildor
–
–
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Chase McLaughlin
–
–
–
P
Riley Dixon
–
–
–
H
Riley Dixon
–
–
–
PR
Kameron Johnson
Rachaad White
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan (IR)
KR
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams (O)
Emeka Egbuka
Kameron Johnson
LS
Evan Deckers
–
–
–
How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 contest
The 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 6 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.