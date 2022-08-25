"F**k everybody. I’m ready to go crazy" - Giants star Saquon Barkley delivers strong message to haters

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took the league by storm when he entered the NFL as a rookie in 2018. He carried his way to accumulating over 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. He rushed for 1,307 yards while adding 721 receiving yards, scoring a total of 15 touchdowns. He was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Since then, Barkley hasn't been able to match that previous production. He recorded back-to-back 1,000 plus-yard rushing seasons as he ran for 1,003 yards in his sophmore season, but missed four games due to injury.

In his third season, he tore his ACL in the second game of the season, and his season was cut short. Last season, he played in 13 games, recording 593 rushing yards while averaging a low 3.7 yards per carry.

Barkley told the “Second Wind The Podcast" that he's ready to go crazy this season.

Barkley said:

“Last year was more like, ‘Dang, the game was taken away from me.’ I never had a season where I didn’t go and play football. Now, it’s a kill mindset. Now it’s like, you know what? F—k everybody. I’m ready to go crazy.”

In his four-year career, Barkley has rushed for 2,927 yards and 19 touchdowns while recording 190 receptions for 1,482 yards and eight touchdowns. He shined and played up to his potential in his rookie season, but has gone downhill from there.

Before the beginning of last season, on April 28, 2021, the Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Barkley's contract for the 2022 season, which pays him $7.2 million this season.

This season will be a make-or-break year for Saquon Barkley as he is set to become a free agent after this year.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is in the same spot as Saquon Barkley

Unlike Saquon Barkley, the Giants elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones for next season.

Jones was the Giants' first-round pick in 2019. He is 12-25 as a starter in three seasons. He's thrown 45 touchdowns to 29 interceptions and has lost 20 fumbles in his career.

Like Barkley, Jones will have to shine this season in order for the Giants to be confident in giving him a long-term deal. It's a big season for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

