NFL Week 16: 49ers at Cardinals TV schedule, time and live stream

In NFL Week 16, the San Francisco 49ers (5-9) will take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) in an NFC West showdown.

At the beginning of the season, the the Cardinals defeated the 49ers 24-20. The dynamic duo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins helped Arizona defeat the defending NFC Champions. Hopkins caught 14 passes and racked up 151 receiving yards.

Since this game, this season has put both teams through the wringer. Still, the Cardinals have weathered the storm fairly well. At 8-6, they're still alive in the playoff race. On the other hand, at 5-9, the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have lost six of their last seven games, and they're currently on a three-game losing streak.

The Cardinals' win against the Philadelphia Eagles last week gave them a boost in this tough final stretch. They're clinging onto the final seed in the NFL playoff bracket, and Arizona needs to win this game to retain that spot.

Murray is coming off one of his best games of the season. He threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday. Cardinals fans are probably hoping that this electric star will have another remarkable game on Saturday.

A win over the 49ers, combined with a loss for the Chicago Bears, would clinch the Cardinals' spot in the playoffs.

The 49ers' crushing 41-33 defeat last week ended their chance to make the playoffs this year. San Francisco's inability to hold onto the ball was the leading cause of this loss. Three of the 49ers' turnovers gave the Cowboys the ball near the end zone.

Week 15 final. pic.twitter.com/8MYwO88Z3L — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2020

The 49ers recorded 150 rushing yards against the league's worst rushing defense. This performance was a silver lining in the loss, as it marked the team's most productive output on the ground since Week 7.

Injuries have defined this season for San Francisco. The team's injured list is one of the longest in the league. The 49ers will be playing without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, backup quarterback Nick Mullens, and running back Raheem Mostert. San Francisco's depleted offense could struggle to keep up with Arizona's high-scoring unit led by Murray.

If the 49ers win, they'll put a dent in the Cardinals' odds of making the postseason. The Chicago Bears have the tiebreaker over Arizona, and Chicago has a game against the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars this week. With a victory, the 49ers could push the Cardinals out of the playoff bracket.

NFL Week 16 49ers at Cardinals TV schedule

San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

What time is the game between the 49ers and the Cardinals?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2020

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. EST

What channel is the game on?

This game will be on Amazon Prime Video.

NFL 49ers at Cardinals live stream

The game can be streamed on the NFL app, and it's also available on NFL Game Pass.