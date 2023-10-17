Sauce Gardner injury update: Latest on Jets CB after Week 6 absence

Injuries to Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed depleted the New York Jets’ cornerback rotation for their Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite their absences, the Jets gave the Eagles their first loss via a 20-14 upset.

This victory gives life to the team’s playoff push sans four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. However, their winning chances will improve if Gardner can return to full strength soon. Here’s an update on the health status of the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Sauce Gardner injury update

Typically, NFL teams publish their injury reports for the upcoming game on Wednesday, coinciding with their first practice for the week. Playing on Thursdays or Mondays is the exception. Therefore, Gardner’s status will be known starting tomorrow.

However, the Jets are not compelled to share their injury report in Week 7 because they are on a bye. That gives them another week to rest before their Week 8 showdown against the New York Giants.

Their Week 6 clash against Philadelphia was the first game Sauce Gardner missed this season. Through five games, he has had 13 solo tackles, three passes deflected, one forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks.

What happened to Sauce Gardner?

The Jets scratched off Gardner from their Week 6 game due to a concussion. He did not practice during their Friday schedule before the Philadelphia game.

NFL players under concussion protocol must clear a five-step process before getting the green light to play again. After undergoing some limited activity, the player must perform aerobic exercises in the second phase. Cognitive and balance testing can also be administered.

In Phase 3, the player conducts football exercises under a trainer’s supervision. The fourth phase brings the player back to non-contact training drills. Engaging in full football activity is the final phase Sauce Gardner must clear.

During this step, an independent neurological consultant must assess the player during scrimmages with contact. If the consultant and the club physician agree that the player’s concussion has resolved, he will be allowed to become a full participant in the succeeding practice or game.

When will Sauce Gardner return?

The Jets will have an extra week to have Sauce Gardner cleared from concussion. They are also hoping the same for Reed. Clearing the protocol should have both cornerbacks ready for the Giants in Week 8. However, nothing is certain until Gardner and Reed are taken off the injury report.

Last season, Gardner played all 17 games, finishing with 51 solo tackles, 20 passes defended, and two interceptions. His numbers are down this season, but it’s because opposing teams have largely avoided challenging his defense.