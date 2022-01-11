What happened to Geno Smith? Seahawks QB arrested on DUI charges

Early Monday morning, Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested in Washington state on suspicion of DUI.

The arrest took place around 2:00 a.m., just hours after the team returned home from their NFL regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals (a game which they won 38-30).

On Monday night, Smith took to Twitter to release the following statement:

"Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened. I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare with me."

While there have not been many details released about the incident, law enforcement and a spokesperson from the Washington State Patrol have acknowledged that Smith was initially pulled over for speeding. He was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and released roughly seven hours later.

What's next for the Seattle Seahawks?

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

The Seahawks' Week 18 win against the Arizona Cardinals is seen by some as perhaps the last time star quarterback Russell Wilson will suit up for the team.

In the offseason. Wilson made waves as he was outspoken about not having the protection on the offensive line that many quarterbacks have in the league. A notion that some of his teammates seem to agree with.

Gerald Everett asked how Russell Wilson looks to him: "You got guys coming after him from everywhere, every angle…"



"We struggle in protection. And the whole league knows that."

The quarterback also had feelings about head coach Pete Carroll being the person responsible for most of the dealings involving the front office. ProFootball Talk also confirmed this with a tweet back in February of last year.

ProFootball Talk also confirmed this with a tweet back in February of last year.

There was also an incident in which the Seattle Seahawks failed to include Wilson in their renewal letter to fans for the upcoming season.

This was all followed up by Russell Wilson's agent leaking a list of four teams that his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for. Despite doing his best to spin the narrative, Wilson eventually released this short statement explaining the logic behind the list.

"I didn't really want to go anywhere else I wanted to play in Seattle, but if I had to go somewhere, these are the teams I would go to."

The relationship between Wilson and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The two have gone to two Super Bowls together, winning one. Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII by defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8.

There have been rumors speculating that the two aren't on the same page. After Sunday's regular season finale, Carroll was asked whether or not he expected Wilson to return and the coach answered with a short, yet definitive statement:

"Yeah, he's our quarterback."

Once the offseason picks up steam, we should have more answers as to whether this dynamic duo will continue to work together. Perhaps the pair might decide to make another attempt at winning their second Vince Lombardi trophy together.

