Seahawks vs. 49ers: Starting lineup and Injury Report - October 3 | NFL season 2021-22

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will renew their bitter rivalry at Levi's Stadium. Both teams came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Seahawks have seen their defense get picked apart in the last two weeks by Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins. They are looking to right the ship this weekend by getting after 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers are coming off of a primetime loss to the Green Bay Packers. A win against the Seattle Seahawks would help them stay afloat in the competitive NFC West division.

Here is the injury report and the starting lineup for this week's matchup.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks currently don't have any players officially designated to miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, several players will have their status monitored to see if they will be active or inactive for the game.

Running back Rashaad Penny availability will be a game-time decision as he continues to deal with a calf injury. On Wednesday, tight end Gerald Everett was placed on the COVID-19 list, so his status is currently up in the air. If he cannot go, look for backup tight end Will Dissly to get the start.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been nursing a hip injury and did not practice on Thursday, so he may also be a game-time decision for the Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, particularly at the running back position. Currently, the 49ers have officially designated three players as being inactive for the game on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury. Running back JaMycal Hasty has also been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury as well. Cornerback K'Waun Williams has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury.

Cornerback Josh Norman, who left last week's game with a severe lung contusion, also has an ankle injury and is currently questionable for Sunday's game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineup

Seattle

QB - Russell Wilson | HB - Chris Carson | FB - Nick Bellore | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - Rasheem Green, Carlos Dunlap, Poona Ford, Al Woods | LB - Darrell Taylor, Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks | CB - Tre Flowers, D.J. Reed | S - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | HB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones | LB - Marcell Harris, Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Deommodore Lenoir | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmy Ward

