Seahawks vs 49ers weather report: What's in store for the Week 12 Thanksgiving game?

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their Thanksgiving road game at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, all eyes are on the weather report.

The game will take place with a partly cloudy sky, a temperature of 45°F, and a 24% chance of rain, according to the most recent weather forecast. It is unlikely that the winds, which are expected to linger below 7 mph, will be erratic and gusty during the game.

Rain is always a possibility in Seattle, so there's a slight chance, but it looks unlikely and shouldn't have a significant impact on the Week 12 NFC West matchup. It seems unlikely that the wind and temperature predictions will have a major impact on either side's offensive or defensive tactics. With mostly normal weather, the game should go on as planned, providing enthusiastic fans with an unaltered experience.

Despite the possibility of rain, fans attending this Week 12 match between two of the biggest teams in the NFC may unwind knowing that the action should flow smoothly and that weather should not significantly affect the overall gameplay.

The Seahawks' home-field edge could be partly eliminated in this game due to the good weather forecast. Seattle plays in a colder environment than any of its NFC West rivals and has more rain than the majority of NFL teams in temperate climates, giving them a rather unique climatic profile in the league.

How to watch Seahawks vs 49ers on Thanksgiving?

The 49ers will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks at Lumen Field tomorrow for the third of three Thanksgiving Day games. This matchup could have a significant effect on both teams' divisional race.

In Week 11, the Niners defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14, which propelled them back to the top of the NFC West standings. However, the Seahawks were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 17–16 in Week 11.

These two teams will square off on Thanksgiving Day to see who will hold the lead in the NFC West going forward.

NBC will air the Thursday Night Football game live, with Mike Tirico calling the action and Cris Collinsworth offering analysis. The sideline reporter is going to be Melissa Stark.

Fans who don't have access to cable television can watch the game live on SlingTV or FuboTV.

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analysis), Melissa Stark (sideline reporting)

Live stream: FuboTV, SlingTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada).