Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, preview and TV schedule for Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the Seattle Seahawks are in Dallas to play the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are currently 8-3 and coming off a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. Seattle, meanwhile, also played on Thanksgiving but suffered a 31-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys injury report for Week 13 TNF

Ahead of kickoff of Thursday night, here is the latest injury report:

Seahawks

G Phil Haynes, toe, out

RB Kenneth Walker II, oblique, doubtful

WR Dareke Young, abdomen, doubtful

DE Leonard Williams, ankle, questionable

TE Will Dissly, hip, questionable

WR Dee Eskridge, ribs, questionable

Cowboys

No one has any injury designation heading into Thursday's game.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys history: Last 10 games

Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31, Sept. 27, 2020

Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22, Jan. 19, 2019

Seahawks 24, Cowboys 13, Sept. 23, 2018

Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12, Dec. 24, 2017

Seahawks 13, Cowboys 12, Nov. 1, 2015

Cowboys 30, Seahawks 23, Oct. 12, 2014

Seahawks 21, Cowboys 7, Sept. 16, 2012

Cowboys 23, Seahawks 13, Nov. 6, 2011

Cowboys 38, Seahawks 17, Nov. 1, 2009

Cowboys 34, Seahawks 9, Nov. 27, 2008

Week 13 TNF: Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction and odds

Spread

Seahawks +9 (-110)

Cowboys -9 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks +350

Cowboys -455

Total

Over 47.5 (-112)

Under 47.5 (-108)

The Dallas Cowboys are sizeable favorites for a reason, as their defense has been playing very well lately. Seattle, in contrast, has lost two games in a row as its offense has started to struggle, and with Kenneth Walker II likely out again, that will hurt the team's offense.

Dak Prescott has also been playing some of his best football and should be able to take shots against this Seahawks defense, which is allowing 22.6 PPG.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 17

How to watch the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game tonight

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, with the kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

