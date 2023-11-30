Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, preview and TV schedule for Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the Seattle Seahawks are in Dallas to play the Cowboys.
The Cowboys are currently 8-3 and coming off a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. Seattle, meanwhile, also played on Thanksgiving but suffered a 31-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys injury report for Week 13 TNF
Ahead of kickoff of Thursday night, here is the latest injury report:
Seahawks
- G Phil Haynes, toe, out
- RB Kenneth Walker II, oblique, doubtful
- WR Dareke Young, abdomen, doubtful
- DE Leonard Williams, ankle, questionable
- TE Will Dissly, hip, questionable
- WR Dee Eskridge, ribs, questionable
Cowboys
No one has any injury designation heading into Thursday's game.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys history: Last 10 games
- Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31, Sept. 27, 2020
- Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22, Jan. 19, 2019
- Seahawks 24, Cowboys 13, Sept. 23, 2018
- Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12, Dec. 24, 2017
- Seahawks 13, Cowboys 12, Nov. 1, 2015
- Cowboys 30, Seahawks 23, Oct. 12, 2014
- Seahawks 21, Cowboys 7, Sept. 16, 2012
- Cowboys 23, Seahawks 13, Nov. 6, 2011
- Cowboys 38, Seahawks 17, Nov. 1, 2009
- Cowboys 34, Seahawks 9, Nov. 27, 2008
Week 13 TNF: Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction and odds
Spread
Seahawks +9 (-110)
Cowboys -9 (-110)
Moneyline
Seahawks +350
Cowboys -455
Total
Over 47.5 (-112)
Under 47.5 (-108)
The Dallas Cowboys are sizeable favorites for a reason, as their defense has been playing very well lately. Seattle, in contrast, has lost two games in a row as its offense has started to struggle, and with Kenneth Walker II likely out again, that will hurt the team's offense.
Dak Prescott has also been playing some of his best football and should be able to take shots against this Seahawks defense, which is allowing 22.6 PPG.
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 17
How to watch the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game tonight
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, with the kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
