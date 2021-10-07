Seahawks vs Rams Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 7 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will duel in a divisional contest on Thursday in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The NFC West is the toughest division in the NFL. All four teams are good enough to qualify for the playoffs and make a deep run. A loss for the Rams in this game would be alarming, as it would be their second to a division rival in five days. Meanwhile, if the Seahawks lose, they'll drop to 2-3 on the season and move to last place in the NFC West. Simply put, this is a crucial game for both teams.

The Rams were considered the best team in the NFL before their Week 4 battle against the Arizona Cardinals. But Kyler Murray and his team pegged them down a notch by handing the Rams their first loss of the season.

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay now have a golden opportunity to make things right against a below-average Seahawks defense.

Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar Most pass attempts thru 19 games in NFL history

1. Justin Herbert - 759

2. Carson Wentz - 723

3. Andrew Luck - 719

4. Drew Bledsoe - 713

5. Matthew Stafford - 710

6. Sam Bradford - 698

7. Peyton Manning - 692

7. Patrick Mahomes - 692 Different era but 👀 Most pass attempts thru 19 games in NFL history

1. Justin Herbert - 759

2. Carson Wentz - 723

3. Andrew Luck - 719

4. Drew Bledsoe - 713

5. Matthew Stafford - 710

6. Sam Bradford - 698

7. Peyton Manning - 692

7. Patrick Mahomes - 692 Different era but 👀 https://t.co/DC3vUyqQ6x

On the other hand, Seattle needs to keep their momentum going after a fabulous win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. Russell Wilson led a great effort to steal the win at Levi's Stadium. Can the Seahawks make it two in a row against NFC West rivals?

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Match Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks | Thursday Night Football | Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - Thursday, October 07, 2021, 8:20 PM EST.

Venue - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Spreads

Rams: -2.5 (-110)

Seahawks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: -142

Seahawks: +120

Totals

Rams: u54.5 (-105)

Seahawks: o54.5 (-115).

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Picks

Neither of the two teams will have much of an advantage regarding game starts or travel, as they're both from the West Coast.

The last time the Seahawks and the Rams featured in Thursday Night Football, it was a high-scoring game between two high-flying offenses. Notice a pattern? Pick the over 54.5 points here in what should be a shootout between Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar Most TD passes thru 4 games in a season, NFL history

1. 2013 Peyton Manning - 16

1. 2020 Russell Wilson - 16

3. 1966 Don Meredith - 14

3. 1999 Kurt Warner - 14

3. 2018 Patrick Mahomes - 14

3. 2021 Patrick Mahomes - 14 Most TD passes thru 4 games in a season, NFL history

1. 2013 Peyton Manning - 16

1. 2020 Russell Wilson - 16

3. 1966 Don Meredith - 14

3. 1999 Kurt Warner - 14

3. 2018 Patrick Mahomes - 14

3. 2021 Patrick Mahomes - 14

The Rams are coming off a disappointing loss, and the Seahawks have a sub-par passing defense. The -2.5 line is well-adjusted, and you should stay away from that one.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Key Injuries

The Seahawks have a single confirmed absence in Dee Eskridge, who is recovering from a concussion. There's a chance that tight end Gerald Everett will get activated off the COVID-19 list.

Running back Chris Carson and defensive end Benson Mayowa are both questionable for this NFL game and their involvement will be game-time decisions. Both players are recovering from neck injuries.

The Rams are in great shape heading into Thursday's game. The team has no injuries to report ahead of their contest against the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Head-to-Head

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have played 47 times, with the Seahawks leading the series 25-22.

They met most recently in the Wild Card Round of the 2020 playoffs. The Rams won 30-20. Los Angeles started backup quarterback John Wolford that day, but he was hurt in the first half, and Jared Goff took over. After the loss, Seattle fired their offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction

It is shaping up to be one of the best Thursday Night Football games of the year. A high-scoring game is on the cards.

Also Read

While both offenses are excellent, the Seahawks have significant issues with their secondary. Meanwhile, the Rams have enough talent to stop Wilson and company while figuring out their defense without Brandon Staley.

Prediction: The Rams to win courtesy of Matthew Stafford, who will likely throw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Edited by Bhargav