5 players quickest to 100 wins in the NFL

It seems that NFL players have been reaching stellar career milestones lately and Sunday afternoon wasn't different. Whether it comes to wins, passing yards or touchdowns, to name a few, it seems that in the current era stats are constantly being broken, giving the younger generation of NFL players even more to live up to.

On Sunday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson became the fastest NFL player to reach 100 wins in his career. Here's how Wilson did it, along with the rest of the top five.

5 NFL quarterbacks quickest to win 100 games

#1 - Russell Wilson, 10 seasons and 4 games

Russell Wilson has been the face of the Seattle Seahawks since winning the job as a rookie in 2012. Wilson is just the second quarterback to win 100 games in ten seasons, and has never had a losing season in his NFL career. In his ten seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have won four NFC West titles and a Super Bowl.

#2 - Peyton Manning, 10 seasons and 10 games

Recent NFL Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning was the first quarterback to reach the 100 win milestone in his career. Manning did so with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2007 season, a year after winning his first Super Bowl. Peyton Manning went on to win 186 regular-season games in his NFL career.

#3 - Tom Brady, 11 seasons and 4 games

Quarterback Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls but he ranks as the third fastest to bag 100 NFL wins. Brady, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won his 100th game with the New England Patriots in 2009.

#4 - Ben Roethlisberger, 11 seasons and 8 games

Ben Roethlisberger may be nearing the end of his NFL career, but his stats will be around for a long time. Roethlisberger reached 400 career passing touchdowns on Sunday and ranks as the fourth fastest NFL quarterback to get 100 wins. Roethlisberger currently has 157 career wins in the NFL and two Super Bowl wins in what is thought to be a Hall of Fame career.

#5 - Brett Favre, 11 seasons and 12 games

Brett Favre was the leader of the Green Bay Packers for 16 seasons before leaving for the New York Jets and then the Minnesota Vikings. Favre won his 100th game in the 2000 NFL season and ended his career with 186 regular-season wins.

