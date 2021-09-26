Seahawks vs. Vikings injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-2022 Season

This weekend, the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) head to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Vikings (0-2).

Both teams are underachieving, especially the Seahawks, who are led by All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson and a dangerous offensive group that includes wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The running game, on the other hand, is controlled by the often overlooked and underappreciated Chris Carson.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and stellar outside receiving threats Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

The Minnesota Vikings had two heartbreakers with an overtime loss on opening day to the Cincinnati Bengals followed by a missed field goal at the end of their second game in a 33-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

This week's game could be a season-saver for one of the teams, with both sides harboring hopes of making the playoffs and perhaps even more.

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings injury report

Seattle Seahawks

Currently, the Seattle Seahawks have no players that are designated as out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, several of their players this week were either listed as limited participants or did not practice.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge, running back Rashad Penny and tackle Brandon Shell were DNPs (did not practice) for Wednesday and Thursday of this week with concussions, calf injuries and ankle injuries, respectively.

Wide receiver Freddie Swain was listed as a DNP Wednesday but was upgraded to a limited participation (LP) for Thursday, which hopefully bodes well for his chance to play Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks may be waiting to see how some of their players feel as they get closer to game-time.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings currently have no players officially designated as out or inactive for Sunday's game. But unlike the Seahawks, they only had one player listed this week as a DNP - starting running back Dalvin Cook (ankle injury).

Cook was listed as a DNP for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Head coach Mike Zimmer is sure to monitor the status of his star running back and will likely make a game-time decision before the game begins.

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings starting lineups

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Chris Carson | FB - Nick Bellore | WR - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - Rasheem Green, Carlos Dunlap, Poona Ford, Al Woods | LB - Darrell Taylor, Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks | CB - Tre Flowers, D.J. Reed | S - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook | FB - CJ Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson | LB - Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Nick Vigil | CB - Bashaud Breeland, Patrick Peterson | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

