Seahawks vs Vikings prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Seahawks are aiming to bounce back in Week 3 after losing in overtime to the Tennessee Titans the previous week. They travel to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota to play the Vikings this weekend.

The Vikings, meanwhile, lost in heartbreaking fashion in Week 2 as kicker Greg Joseph missed a last-minute field goal to win the game. Both teams need a victory to get their seasons back on track. Russell Wilson's Seahawks are heavily favored, but the Vikings will play with passion and fire in front of their adoring home fans.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings schedule

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Sunday, September 26, 4:25 pm ET

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings betting odds

Seattle Seahawks spread: -1, -123. Money line: -123

Minnesota Vikings spread: +1, +103. Money line: +103

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings picks

The Seahawks know that traveling to Minnesota is not smooth sailing. However, these aren't the same Vikings that made the NFC Championship in 2017-18.

Mike Zimmer's team has become porous on defense. The Seahawks offense should have plenty of firepower to outscore and outduel the Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings key injuries

The Seahawks are battling several injuries on the roster. Rookie wideout Dee Eskridge is still in concussion protocol and hasn't practiced all week. Running back Rashaad Penny joins him in the 'didn't practice' club. Tackle Brandon Shell rounds out the did not participate trio.

Receiver Freddie Swain is trending in the right direction after not practicing on Wednesday.

The Vikings are in decent shape. Only running back Dalvin Cook is a worry. The bell-cow back hasn't practiced all week and could miss the game. Everyone else on the injury report took a limited part in the sessions and should be healthy come game-time.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings head to head

Seahawks: W 13, L 5

Vikings: W 5, L 13

Last meeting: 10/11/2020 - Seahawks 27 - 26 Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings prediction

The beleaguered Vikings will come out with plenty of fury as they aim to win in front of their home fans. Pete Carroll's team is used to playing in loud environments and they shouldn't fear the raucous atmosphere.

The 'Hawks are the better team and Russell Wilson will smoke a weak Vikings defense.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha