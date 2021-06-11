Seattle Seahawks training camp 2021: 5 players to watch out for in Pete Carroll's new-look squad

It seems, like every year, the Seattle Seahawks need to contend with the departure of a star defensive player. This season is no different, as star cornerback Shaquil Griffin is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this off-season.

The days of the Legion of Boom are over yet, Pete Carroll continues to put out a competitive team each season. Last year, the Seahawks won the NFC West with an impressive 12-4 record before being dumped out of the playoffs by the LA Rams.

With training camp approaching, the Seattle Seahawks have a scary-looking offense led once again by superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. On that note, here are five Seahawks players to watch out for at training camp in 2021.

#1 Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was frustrated after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card playoff game at home. The veteran QB was tired of having to scramble for his life every game.

During the off-season, news broke that Wilson was unhappy with the Seattle Seahawks, and there were four teams he would be happy to be traded to. The franchise quickly reached out to their star play-caller, and the two parties are now on amicable terms.

Wilson helped head coach Pete Carroll choose new offensive coordinator Shane Waldrom. This year’s training camp could be a key time for the two of them to get on the same page before the regular season commences in September.

#2 Rashaad Penny

Running back Rashaad Penny will hope to have a big season in 2021 after missing all of last year due to an ACL tear. The Seattle Seahawks rusher has shown glimpses of his star potential but has struggled to find the consistency needed to be the lead-back in Seattle.

The franchise will likely rely on the 25-year-old to finally fulfill the potential he showed in 2019.

#3 DK Metcalf

The 6' 4", 229-pound DK Metcalf is one of the most fearsome wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, he broke the Seattle Seahawks' franchise record for receiving yards (1303). He had ten touchdowns and averaged a monstrous 15.7 yards per catch too.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran 10.37 seconds in a 100-meter sprint race this off-season. So it will be interesting to see how his body holds up after spending part of his off-season focusing on sprint training.

#4 Alton Robinson

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end had a productive rookie campaign in 2020. Alton Robinson recorded four sacks, 22 tackles and five tackles for a loss.

This will be the first in-person NFL training camp that Robinson has attended due to the pandemic in 2020. He joins Darrell Taylor as the team's leading edge rusher. The coaching staff will hope the two young defensive ends can have big seasons in the future.

#5 DJ Reed

The departure of Shaquil Griffin to Jacksonville presents DJ Reed an opportunity to start in 2021. Last season, he recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions for the Seattle Seahawks.

DJ Reed, who can play either side of the defense, played some nickel in 2020. The Seahawks' upcoming training camp will give him the chance to cement a starting cornerback position.

