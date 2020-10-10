Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Minnesota Vikings to CenturyLink Field for Week 5 of "Monday Night Football."
Both NFC teams enter the game with contrasting records. The Seahawks boast a perfect 4-0 record after securing a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on the road last week. The Vikings are 1-3 after securing their first victory of this season, a 31-23 decision over the Houston Texans, the game that led to Houston coach/GM Bill O'Brien being fired earlier this week.
Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Head to Head
The Seahawks and Vikings have met just 17 times in their history, with the Seahawks leading the all-time series 12-5.
The Seahawks have been absolutely dominant at home versus the Vikings with an 8-2 record at CenturyLink Stadium.
When they played each other last season, the Seahawks emerged with a 37-30 victory.
Seattle Seahawks form guide in the league : W W W W
Minnesota Vikings form guide in the league : L L L W
Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Team News
The Seahawks were dealt a huge blow when star safety Jamal Adams (groin) was ruled out from this game. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and running back Carlos Hyde were both limited participants during the Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions and are questionable for the game Monday.
Out for Seahawks: Jamal Adams
Doubtful for Seahawks: Shaquill Griffin, Carlos Hyde
The Vikings have a couple of injuries to report on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (foot) did not suit up for either practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) also missed practice on Thursday.
Out for Vikings: None
Doubtful for Vikings: Eric Kendricks, Holton Hill
Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Projected Starters
Seattle Seahawks:
QB: Russell Wilson
RB: Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde(D)
WR: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore
TE: Greg Olsen, Will Dissly
Minessota Vikings:
QB: Kirk Cousins
RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattinson
WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson
TE: Kyle Rudolph
Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction
Led by MVP front-runner QB Russell Wilson, the Seahawks seem to be the sure-shot bet to win on Monday. They have scored 30-plus points in all their games this season.
Prior to their victory in Week 4, the Vikings had allowed opponents to score 25-plus points on them. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an 0-9 record in his career on "Monday Night Football."
Prediction: Seattle Seahawks for a comfortable W.Published 10 Oct 2020, 12:24 IST