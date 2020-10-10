Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Minnesota Vikings to CenturyLink Field for Week 5 of "Monday Night Football."

Both NFC teams enter the game with contrasting records. The Seahawks boast a perfect 4-0 record after securing a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on the road last week. The Vikings are 1-3 after securing their first victory of this season, a 31-23 decision over the Houston Texans, the game that led to Houston coach/GM Bill O'Brien being fired earlier this week.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Head to Head

The Seahawks and Vikings have met just 17 times in their history, with the Seahawks leading the all-time series 12-5.

The Seahawks have been absolutely dominant at home versus the Vikings with an 8-2 record at CenturyLink Stadium.

When they played each other last season, the Seahawks emerged with a 37-30 victory.

Seattle Seahawks form guide in the league : W W W W

Minnesota Vikings form guide in the league : L L L W

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

The Seahawks were dealt a huge blow when star safety Jamal Adams (groin) was ruled out from this game. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and running back Carlos Hyde were both limited participants during the Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions and are questionable for the game Monday.

Out for Seahawks: Jamal Adams

Doubtful for Seahawks: Shaquill Griffin, Carlos Hyde

The Vikings have a couple of injuries to report on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (foot) did not suit up for either practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) also missed practice on Thursday.

Out for Vikings: None

Doubtful for Vikings: Eric Kendricks, Holton Hill

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Projected Starters

Seattle Seahawks:

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde(D)

WR: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore

TE: Greg Olsen, Will Dissly

Minessota Vikings:

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattinson

WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction

Led by MVP front-runner QB Russell Wilson, the Seahawks seem to be the sure-shot bet to win on Monday. They have scored 30-plus points in all their games this season.

Prior to their victory in Week 4, the Vikings had allowed opponents to score 25-plus points on them. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an 0-9 record in his career on "Monday Night Football."

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks for a comfortable W.