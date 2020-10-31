The Seattle Seahawks welcome division rivals the San Francisco 49ers to CenturyLink Field in a crucial NFC West encounter this Sunday.

The Seahawks (5-1) sit atop the division but are coming off a close, overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

I watched that game as a neutral and still can't quite figure out how Seattle managed to lose. The only memories I have off it seems to be of Russell Wilson picking out Tyler Lockett over and over again for thousands of yards and hundreds of touchdowns. That, and a warp-drive DK Metcalf chasing Budda Baker the length of the field to spare his quarterback the embarrassment of a pick-six.

Are we sure the Seahawks lost? I mean, really?

Regardless, Pete Carrol's team will be hoping to bounce back with a big W at home in rainy Washington State come Sunday.

The visiting 49ers have had a difficult time with injuries so far this season and sit bottom of the NFC West, with a record of 3-4. That being said, recent wins against the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots suggest that the 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFL when they can put out a close-to-full-strength-lineup. (Plus, the NFC West is stacked full of talent this year; they'd be near the top of just about every other division, in my opinion.)

Unfortunately, this is a 49ers team less in need of hypotheticals and admiration and more in need of results. They have got to get going sooner rather than later if they hope to make up ground.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Head-To-Head

The Seahawks and the 49ers have played on 42 previous occasions.

Advertisement

The Seahawks currently lead the series, 25-17.

In the most recent encounter between the two franchises, the 49ers just narrowly edged out their opponents, 26-21, in what was a thrilling contest at CenturyLink Field last season.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

Tevin Coleman is expected to be fit to return for the 49ers

Good news on defense for Seattle: Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who has missed the past three games (groin), did return to practice on Friday. The Seahawks will leave it late before announcing if their stellar summer addition is ready for action.

The big problem for Pete Carroll is on offense this week. Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson, Rashad Penney, and Travis Homer are all questionable, leaving the Seahawks short of numbers at running back. Rookie DJ Dallas looks set to step in.(Fantasy managers get busy!)

Advertisement

Doubtful for Seahawks: Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson, Rashad Penney, Travis Homer, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal

The 49ers are still without long-term absentees Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman on defense. Bosa is out for the season with a torn ACL. Sherman (calf) is now expected to be out until after the bye (Week 11).

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is recovering from a hamstring injury and unlikely to return before Week 10.

There are also issues at running back for Kyle Shanahan's team. Raheem Mostert seems set to miss out yet again (ankle). RB Jeff Wilson deputized for Mostert last week versus the Patriots, taking full advantage of the opportunity with 112 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, this just wouldn't be the 49ers' 2020 season unless he too was listed as questionable for this Sunday's contest.

Better news concerning Tevin Coleman, though: Numerous reports in today's media suggest he will make his return against the Seahawks.

Doubtful for 49ers: Jeff Wilson Jr, Deebo Samuel, Tevin Coleman

Out for 49ers: Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Projected Starters

Seattle Seahawks:

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Chris Carson (Q), DJ Dallas

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore

TE: Greg Olsen

San Francisco 49ers:

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman

WR: Brandon Aiyuk,

TE: George Kittle

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction

Of course, the Niners could be in better shape injury-wise, and it's a shame for all concerned that they are missing so many key players, but they did look great on both sides of the ball against the Patriots and won comfortably, so I'd expect them to bring that good form into this weekend's test against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are incredible on offense. Wilson is the front-runner for league MVP at this stage and Lockett is having a career year. But Seattle learned the hard way last week that, even with all that talent, they cannot afford to continue to give up a league-high 479 yards per game to opposing teams.

Pete Carroll will be hoping that the return of Jamal Adams is a major boost for a secondary that's struggled at times this year, starting with a big day against the 49ers.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wilson's ability to find Lockett and Metcalf, plus home field advantage means the Seahawks will end up being just a little too hot to handle.

Seahawks win 34-27