"I'm all for it" - Shannon Sharpe backs proposed Kanye West takeover of Broncos

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe was known for his ability to make spectacular plays across the middle of the field on Sunday afternoons.

He is also famous for his gift of gab as he is legendarily known for his ability to trash talk and get under the opponent's skin.

The tight end has used his loquacious skills as a co-host of the Fox Sports One show Undisputed.

The Hall of Famer recently had this to say on the speculation that rapper and producer Kanye West was interested in buying the Denver Broncos football franchise:

"I'd be happy if a minority... Robert Smith... I see Byron Allen is interested... I'm all for it. That’s the organization that I played 12 years for. I have a lot of respect for the Bowlen family. They did a great job with me and my family," Sharpe said.

The news comes on the heels of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown announcing via Twitter that Donda Sports, which is Kanye West's newest sports endeavor, is indeed interested in purchasing the Broncos.

Brown was recently named President of Kanye's Donda Sports endeavor.

How long did Shannon Sharpe play in the NFL?

Sharpe came from humble beginnings to make a mark at Savannah State University, a historically black college. The 1987 SIAC Player of the year earned his way into the ranks of the NFL, having been drafted in the seventh round by the Broncos in 1990.

Sharpe would play with Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway for the majority of his career, winning two Super Bowls with the franchise. The tight end would leave the team to join the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and win a third Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

The Undisputed co-host would exit the Ravens after the 2001 season to join the Denver Broncos once again in 2002-2003, which was the last time the tight end would play in the NFL.

In his career, Sharpe has amassed 815 receptions for 10,060 yards receiving and 62 touchdowns. He finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl champion and was named to four All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls.

He is a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team and also of the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame.

Sharpe still holds the record for the most receiving yards in a game by a tight end with 214 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

