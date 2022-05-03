"The test came back positive in November" - Shannon Sharpe disappointed in DeAndre Hopkins over handling of PED controversy

In 2021, DeAndre Hopkins missed the final six games of the season for the Arizona Cardinals. This was due to an injury as he tore his MCL against the Los Angeles Rams back in December. The impact of Hopkins' absence was felt as the team struggled and then lost 34-11 in the Wild-Card Round of the playoffs to the Rams.

Arizona will once again be without their star as he has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drugs policy.

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, spoke on his show about Hopkins' responsibility as an NFL athlete to know what he is consuming in his body.

"The Hollywood Brown situation makes perfect sense now. I'm disappointed that DeAndre Hopkins has put himself in that situation. Hopkins said, 'I'm very mindful of what I put in my body,' and these athletes are."

He went on:

"They have private chefs, they have personal trainers down to 24 hours a day now. So for him to make that mistake...he said, 'How could this have happened?' You're trying to get to the bottom of it now? The test came back positive in November so you had December to get to the bottom of it, January... and now, we're in May. So you had five months and now you want to get to the bottom of it?"

If the past is any indication of the future, it means that the Cardinals may be in trouble without their star receiver.

How will the Arizona Cardinals fare without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of 2022?

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals, who were likely aware of the looming suspension, traded for former Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown during the recent NFL Draft.

Brown, a former college teammate of Kyler Murray at the University of Oklahoma, will stretch the defense with his 4.3 speed. With the Ravens last season, Brown amassed 91 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards in an offense that does not always focus on passing the football.

Brown will join A.J.Green and Rondale Moore in an effort to hold the fort until DeAndre Hopkins can return to the team. Hopkins released the following statement regarding his suspension:

“In my 10-year NFL career I, have never tested positive for using peperformance-enhancingrugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened."

The Cardinals receiver ended his statement with the following:

"But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

The Cardinals will have a tough season in the NFC West, with the Super Bowl champions the Rams the likely favorites for the division. They also share with the Seattle Seahawks, who seem to be in the middle of a major rebuild. Last but not least, the final franchise in their division are playoff and Super Bowl regulars, the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona will look to go further than last year and make a statement in the playoffs. When all their players are available, they are doubtless a Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, getting all their best players on the field is going to be an issue for them.

All eyes will be on the 2022 NFL season to see how Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fare until their star receiver returns.

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Cardinals find a way to win without Hopkins? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell