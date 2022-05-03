How much money will DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension cost him?

On Monday, the NFL announced that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Hopkins will be suspended without pay for the six games, and it will be a costly suspension. According to Pro Football Talk, Hopkins will lose $5.223 million this season.

The wide receiver will lose $2.21 million of his $6.65 million base salary, $1.83 million out of his $5.5 million bonus signing allocation, and $1.183 million of his roster bonus conversion.

On March 20, 2020, the Houston Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

On September 8, 2020, the Cardinals signed Hopkins to a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension, which puts him under contract until the 2025 season.

In his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, the wide receiver recorded 115 receptions for 1,407 yards while grabbing six touchdown receptions. Hopkins made the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro.

In his second season with the team, Hopkins appeared in 10 games, scoring eight touchdowns and recording 572 receiving yards. He suffered a hamstring injury and, later, a torn MCL that ended his 2021 season prematurely.

Hopkins was set to return healthy to the Cardinals for Week 1 but will now have to miss the first six games of the season due to his suspension.

The Arizona Cardinals will be thin at wide receiver to start the season

Losing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season is a massive blow for the Cardinals. Hopkins has been the Cardinals' number one receiver for the last two years, and the team will have to get ready to strategize without him for the first six games.

On the first night of the draft, the Cardinals acquired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown and their third-round pick for their own first-round pick. Brown is coming on the back of one of the best seasons of his career, where he went for over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Cardinals also re-signed veteran wide receiver AJ Green, who had 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns last season. Second-year wideout Rondale Moore recorded 54 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown last season. The three receivers will lead the Cardinals' receiving core in the season's first six games.

