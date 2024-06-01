Shannon Sharpe offers fresh take on Darren Waller's song aimed at WNBA star Kelsey Plum

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shannon Sharpe offers fresh take on Darren Waller's song aimed at WNBA star Kelsey Plum

Shannon Sharpe offers fresh take on Darren Waller's song aimed at WNBA star Kelsey Plum

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 01, 2024 15:48 GMT
Inaugural IX Awards
Shannon Sharpe offers fresh take on Darren Waller's song aimed at WNBA star Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum are in the middle of a public divorce and this week the New York Giants tight end released a music video that got the internet talking. Waller released the video for a song, "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," with a video that included a Kelsey Plum lookalike and scenes that featured the couple arguing.

Shannon Sharpe discussed Waller's new song on the "Nightcap Show" with Chad Johnson.

"These are two athletes; athletes are very competitive," Sharpe said. "She's a professional basketball player. Highly, highly competitive people don't like to be wrong. That's not often that you see two professional athletes join union and they stick it out because "I'm the man" and "I'm the woman". The greater the athlete, the bigger the ego."
also-read-trending Trending

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum announced their split in April 2024

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum released a statement on social media on April 23, 2024:

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me such an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day, I'll share my story; today is not that day."

Kelsey Plum is focusing on the Aces' WNBA regular-season campaign. She is averaging 18.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

As for Waller, the Giants tight end released an explosive music video to a song, "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," heavily inspired by his divorce from Plum.

In the video, Waller can be seen walking in a field and on the beach. He croons the track's lyrics to Kelsey Plum's lookalike as she speeds away in a yellow Jeep.

Darren Waller is yet to commit to the New York Giants

In the meantime, the New York Giants are still determining whether Darren Waller will be on their roster for the upcoming 2024 season. The experienced pass catcher is still mulling retirement a few months into the new season.

Darren Waller has dealt with serious injury issues since his last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller will turn 32 in September and has featured in just 32 of the last 51 games. He has totaled 1,605 receiving yards over the past three-year span.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been open about wanting to give Waller all the time he needs to decide on his future.

"I would say the same thing I said last month: Let Darren take what he needs to take, and once the decision is made, we'll go from there," Daboll said. "We have conversations, obviously, but when Darren makes his decision, that's what we'll go with."

Before the 2024/25 season, the New York Giants have a plethora of pass-catching options in case Waller retires. Their wide receivers include Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton. Giants QB Daniel Jones has three alternatives aT tight end: Daniel Bellinger, Jack Stoll and Theo Johnson.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी