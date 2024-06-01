Shannon Sharpe offers fresh take on Darren Waller's song aimed at WNBA star Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum are in the middle of a public divorce and this week the New York Giants tight end released a music video that got the internet talking. Waller released the video for a song, "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," with a video that included a Kelsey Plum lookalike and scenes that featured the couple arguing.

Shannon Sharpe discussed Waller's new song on the "Nightcap Show" with Chad Johnson.

"These are two athletes; athletes are very competitive," Sharpe said. "She's a professional basketball player. Highly, highly competitive people don't like to be wrong. That's not often that you see two professional athletes join union and they stick it out because "I'm the man" and "I'm the woman". The greater the athlete, the bigger the ego."

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum announced their split in April 2024

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum released a statement on social media on April 23, 2024:

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me such an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day, I'll share my story; today is not that day."

Kelsey Plum is focusing on the Aces' WNBA regular-season campaign. She is averaging 18.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

As for Waller, the Giants tight end released an explosive music video to a song, "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," heavily inspired by his divorce from Plum.

In the video, Waller can be seen walking in a field and on the beach. He croons the track's lyrics to Kelsey Plum's lookalike as she speeds away in a yellow Jeep.

Darren Waller is yet to commit to the New York Giants

In the meantime, the New York Giants are still determining whether Darren Waller will be on their roster for the upcoming 2024 season. The experienced pass catcher is still mulling retirement a few months into the new season.

Darren Waller has dealt with serious injury issues since his last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller will turn 32 in September and has featured in just 32 of the last 51 games. He has totaled 1,605 receiving yards over the past three-year span.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been open about wanting to give Waller all the time he needs to decide on his future.

"I would say the same thing I said last month: Let Darren take what he needs to take, and once the decision is made, we'll go from there," Daboll said. "We have conversations, obviously, but when Darren makes his decision, that's what we'll go with."

Before the 2024/25 season, the New York Giants have a plethora of pass-catching options in case Waller retires. Their wide receivers include Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton. Giants QB Daniel Jones has three alternatives aT tight end: Daniel Bellinger, Jack Stoll and Theo Johnson.