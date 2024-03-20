Shaquill Griffin Vikings contract: How much will CB earn in Minnesota?

Shaquill Griffin will play for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL season. The cornerback signed a one-year deal with the franchise worth $6 million, as per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Griffin will enter his eighth year in the league when he suits up for the Vikings. He has already made a fortune through his career thus far.

According to Spotrac, Griffin has made $34,359,882 in career earnings across seven years in the NFL.

Griffin has earned $17,866,600 in salary, $14,258,620 in signing bonuses, $558,809 in roster bonuses and $1 million as part of workout bonuses.

The Seattle Seahawks picked Griffin in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the team and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019, before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

After a two-year stint in Jacksonville, Griffin signed for the Houston Texans before the 2023 season. He was released by the Texans on Nov. 29 and signed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers the following day.

The Panthers released Griffin at the end of the season, but he's managed to find a suitor in the Vikings for next season.

A look at Shaquill Griffin's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Shaquill Griffin split his time with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers last season.

He began the 2023 season with the Texans, playing in 10 games, assisting nine tackles, four passes defended and one interception.

Houston was 6-4 with Griffin in the team, but the Texans released the cornerback mid-way through the season. The Panthers, however, swooped in and signed him for the rest of the season.

Griffin made three appearances for the Panthers, recording one assisted tackle and one pass defended. However, Carolina finished with a dismal 2-15 overall record.

Across seven seasons in the NFL, Griffin has 366 tackles, seven interceptions, 64 passes defended and a forced fumble to his name.