Should the Bengals draft another offensive weapon or galvanize O-line in 2022 draft?

There is no doubt what position the Bengals need to focus on improving this offseason. Cincinnati need to prioritize improving their offensive line and protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. They should address this by drafting an offensive lineman in the draft and should sign some free agents once free agency begins.

Joe Burrow was sacked a combined total of 70 times this season, the third-most all-time in any season behind David Carr (2002) and Randall Cunningham (1986). Cinci gave up 51 regular-season sacks and 19 more in their four games in the playoffs. They gave up nine sacks in their divisional game against the Titans and somehow still won. The Rams were disruptive all night in the Super Bowl and sacked Burrow seven times.

TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL Hard to understand how the #Titans got nine sacks (tied an NFL postseason record) and held the Bengals to 19 points and lost. Hard to understand how the #Titans got nine sacks (tied an NFL postseason record) and held the Bengals to 19 points and lost.

Having a franchise quarterback means it is crucial to protect them. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bengals' offensive line ranked No. 20 this season, sitting in the bottom-half. The team has had issues with its offensive line for at least the last five years.

StatMuse @statmuse Joe Burrow has been sacked 19 times this playoffs, the most in NFL history.



Get this man an offensive line. Joe Burrow has been sacked 19 times this playoffs, the most in NFL history.Get this man an offensive line. https://t.co/BLM7hguUtk

Cincinnati Bengals should draft an offensive lineman in the draft

Southwest Classic - Arkansas v Texas A&M

Last year, Cincinnati received heat for not selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Burrow. Instead, they drafted Offensive Rookie of the Year wide-receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow's former teammate at LSU. In hindsight, it all worked out and Chase is in a great situation, but many were criticizing the Bengals for not selecting an offensive lineman like Penei Sewell who was available at pick No. 5.

Had the team selected a tackle like Sewell or Rashawn Slater, their offensive line most likely would have been a little better this season and they wouldn't have given up as many sacks. At the same time, the Cincinnati offense wouldn't be as explosive without a player like Chase.

In this year's draft, the team should do nothing but focus on improving their offensive line. They will have to wait all the way until the end of the first-round as they'll be picking at No. 31, but they need to draft the best available offensive lineman.

The Bengals could also address their offensive line before the draft in free agency. Cincinnati currently have the fourth-most cap space heading into the offseason with about $55 million. Maybe they can chase after someone like Brandon Scherff, Terron Armstead, or Andrew Norwell in free agency.

Edited by Piyush Bisht