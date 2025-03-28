Should the Cowboys bring back Amari Cooper? Exploring fit of 5x Pro Bowler in Brian Schottenheimer's team

The Dallas Cowboys face a critical offensive question this offseason: Who will complement CeeDee Lamb in the passing game?

Ad

As free agency drags into late March 2025, one logical but unexpected solution remains unsigned former Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper split last season between Cleveland and Buffalo, finishing with 547 yards and four touchdowns on 85 targets. While his production dipped after a midseason trade to the Bills, his track record suggests he could still help Dallas. From 2018-21, Cooper was a fixture in the Cowboys offense, earning two Pro Bowl nods and averaging 1,100 yards per season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cowboys' need is clear. Lamb saw 152 targets in 2024, nearly double the number of the next closest receiver (Jalen Tolbert, 79). New head coach Brian Schottenheimer will need balance. Cooper, familiar with both the organization and Lamb, could provide it.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Why a reunion with Amari Cooper makes sense for the Cowboys

NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Amari Cooper played alongside Lamb in 2020 and 2021, helping the young receiver develop into a star.

Ad

His skill set also fits Schottenheimer's system. The new HC wants to establish the run, and Cooper is one of the league's better blocking receivers. In 2023 with Cleveland, he posted 1,200+ yards while grading as a top-20 run blocker at his position (PFF). That dual-threat ability would help Dallas' play-action game.

Financially, Cooper may be more affordable than expected. After Stefon Diggs signed a surprising three-year, $69 million deal with New England, Cooper's market has cooled. The Cowboys prefer short-term deals.

Ad

There are hurdles. Cooper clashed with Dallas' front office before his 2022 trade to Cleveland. However, with a new coaching staff in place, past tensions may not matter.

Is Amari Cooper still a No. 1 receiver?

NFL: OCT 13 Browns at Eagles - Source: Getty

Amari Cooper's recent production raises fair questions. After back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, his 2024 numbers declined. He saw just 85 targets, well below his 106-target career average, and was phased out in Buffalo's playoff run (six catches, 41 yards in three games).

Ad

However, context matters. The Bills acquired him midseason, limiting his time to learn the offense. Injuries also played a role. In 2023, he proved he could still dominate, posting five 100-yard games with inconsistent QB play in Cleveland.

Dallas wouldn't need Cooper to be a true WR1. As Lamb's sidekick, he'd face fewer double teams. His 12.4-yard career average suggests he can still stretch defenses, something Dallas lacked behind Lamb last year.

The Cowboys have other options. ESPN's latest mock draft has them selecting Penn State TE Tyler Warren, who could serve as a de facto No. 2 receiver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.