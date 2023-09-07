Should I draft Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs for fantasy football in 2023?

Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are among the best running backs in the NFL today. Their explosiveness from the backfield has helped them amass rushing yards with ease. Henry became the latest member of the 2,000-yard club after tallying 2,027 yards in 2020.

Meanwhile, he has three 1,000-yard seasons in his first four years with the Las Vegas Raiders. He also led the league in yards per carry and rushing touchdowns in 2022. Both players are elite assets to any fantasy football squad, which makes choosing one over the other a tough decision.

Derrick Henry Fantasy Outlook

Derrick Henry won the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Is anyone objecting if the answer is yes? Derrick Henry has been the most dominant force in the running back position in recent history. He could have five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards if not for the foot injury that limited him to eight games in 2021.

But even that injury-shortened season shows his consistency. He had 937 rushing yards in eight games, giving him a per-game average of 117.1 yards. If he kept that pace and played the entire season, Henry would have another shot at a 2,000-yard season.

The former University of Alabama standout finished the 2022 season with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on a league-leading 349 carries. He’s had double-digit touchdown seasons from 2018 to 2022, including a career-high 17 in 2020.

For 2023, fantasy football websites predict Derrick Henry’s production will range from 1350 to 1685 yards with nine to 12 touchdowns. While running backs typically hit the wall as they approach 30, Henry shows no signs of slowing down. Henry still has the attributes to be the lead running back for any fantasy team.

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook

Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards in 2022.

Drafting Jacobs wouldn’t be wise if he skipped the 2023 season. That scenario was on the table when he disagreed with the franchise tag offered to him. However, the drama between the two parties ended after Jacobs signed a one-year, $12 million contract.

With Josh Jacobs suiting up in 2023, he can build momentum from his magnificent 2022 season. Aside from leading the league with 1,653 yards, he also tied his career high of 12 touchdowns. The Oklahoma native added some fantasy points from the Raiders passing game, finishing with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Those numbers made him the second player in Raiders history to reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will benefit from having a running back like him. While he might not match his rushing yards from 2022, Jacobs will still be one of the league’s top running backs.

Fantasy football websites project his stats from 1200 to 1500 yards with nine to 11 touchdowns. His comparable stats with Derrick Henry make him a good choice for any fantasy football team’s RB1 spot.

Who should I draft in 2023? Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs

Comparing Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs’ projected fantasy football stats for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Per Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer, you can’t go wrong in selecting Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs. They are projected to have 14.2 fantasy football points each in Week 1, with Henry predicted to finish with 66 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jacobs might finish with 64 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and a touchdown. There’s not much discrepancy between the two running backs, making them must-draft players if they’re still on the fantasy board.

Their average draft position is a toss-up because they are either 14 or 15. An additional nugget of wisdom is that Henry and the Tennessee Titans will face the New Orleans Saints. The NFC South squad finished 24th in rushing yards allowed per game last year.

Conversely, Jacobs and the Raiders will visit their division rivals, the Denver Broncos. Denver finished tenth in rushing yards allowed per game in 2022. Jacobs also held out from the Raiders for a lengthy period during training camp.

Jacobs also plays with an All-Pro wide receiver in Davante Adams, who maintained his elite status even without Aaron Rodgers. Therefore, Derrick Henry should provide better value in fantasy football because he is the focal point of the Titans' offense, even with DeAndre Hopkins in the fold.