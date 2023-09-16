Should I drop Christian Kirk in Week 2? Week 2 Fantasy projection for Jaguars WR vs Chiefs

Signing Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract initially paid off for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his first season with the AFC South squad with 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he had a slow start in 2023, grabbing only one pass for nine yards in Week 1.

Is his subpar performance a trend or an aberration? The answer will determine what to do with him in fantasy football. But the Jaguars’ movements in the opening weekend don’t look good for Kirk.

Christian Kirk Fantasy Outlook For Week 2

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jacksonville Jaguars won against the Indianapolis Colts, Christian Kirk was barely a part of the success. His one catch during their season opener is a far cry from his 7.8 average catches per game last season.

At least for Week 1, Zay Jones looks like a better fantasy football option than him. Likewise, Calvin Ridley’s addition takes away some targets from Kirk, and it showed with Ridley’s eight catches for 101 yards and a score in the opening weekend.

Kirk has a long way to go from his projected stats of 940 yards and six touchdowns for 2023. But if there’s any consolation, the Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round matchup.

The Chiefs surrendered 250 passing yards to the Detroit Lions during the 2023 kickoff. Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown nearly had 100 receiving yards each, while Jared Goff finished without an interception.

Kansas City’s questionable secondary could boost Kirk’s Week 2 numbers, especially when they devote more defenders around Ridley. However, Chris Jones’ return could throw off Trevor Lawrence’s timing in some possessions.

Should you start or drop Christian Kirk in Week 2?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The way it’s shaping up is that Ridley and Jones are Jacksonville’s top two options in the passing game. They have the incredible ability to stretch the field, while Ridley can use his height to grab some jump balls over defensive backs.

But after that, Lawrence will likely target tight end Evan Engram, especially during third-down or short-yardage situations. Therefore, Week 2 is crucial for Christian Kirk to stay within the fantasy football radar.

Until then, dropping Kirk from your fantasy football team is best because he is nothing more than a gamble as a flex option. Based on the results below, Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer suggests better options like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin.

Christian Kirk vs. Chris Godwin - Projected Fantasy Football Points for 2023 Week 2

Even the Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton could deliver more fantasy points than Christian Kirk in Week 2.

Christian Kirk vs. Courtland Sutton - Projected Fantasy Football Points for 2023 Week 2

Finally, you can start Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens over Kirk.

Kirk vs. Pickens - Projected Fantasy Football Points for 2023 Week 2