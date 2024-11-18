Should I drop Ezekiel Elliott? Week 11 Fantasy projection and Start/Sit Advice for Cowboys RB

Ezekiel Elliot returned to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 football season after spending one year with the New England Patriots. He was expected to take on a significant role in their backfield with plenty of touches available, but he has failed to capitalize on his perceived upside.

The veteran running back ranks as just the overall RB62 through the first 10 weeks of his disappointing season so far. He has also failed to eclipse 10 carries in a single game this year, so his fantasy value continues to decline. This has made him a legitimate outright drop candidate from fantasy rosters ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Should you drop Ezekiel Elliot for Week 11 fantasy football?

Ezekiel Elliot got his 2024 fantasy football season off to a promising start by finishing as the weekly RB23 in his first game of the year. He has unfortunately been unable to match that performance as it still marks his season-best. That game also included his season-highs in snap percentage, total touches and scrimmage yards.

As Elliot has been demoted to a depth role behind Rico Dowdle in the Dallas Cowboys' offensive system, he has lost almost all of his fantasy value. He should be avoided in fantasy lineups this week in all formats, except for extremely deep leagues. He has finished outside of the top 50 weekly RBs in five of his past six games, making him unreliable.

In addition to him being a must-sit player in Week 11, most managers would also be wise to drop him from their fantasy rosters. He carries little upside for the remainder of the season unless Dowdle suffers an injury. Even then, the Cowboys could potentially turn to Dalvin Cook, so Elliot only has a few scenarios where his fantasy outlook makes him a strong option to hold on to going forward.

Ezekiel Elliot fantasy outlook for rest of 2024 season

The only time this season when Ezekiel Elliott played in more than 50% of the offensive snaps was in his first game of the year. That game included his season-highs of 12 touches for 49 scrimmage yards and one of his two touchdowns.

In his past six games, Ezekiel Elliot has failed to eclipse 25 scrimmage yards in five of them and has only played in at least 40% of the offensive snaps twice. He has taken a back seat to Dowdle and has shown no signs of increasing his workload in the stretch run of the 2024 season.

