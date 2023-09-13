Should I drop Kadarius Toney? Exploring fantasy projection for Chiefs WR after Week 1 disasterclass

Kadarius Toney was easily the scapegoat in the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opening defeat against the Detroit Lions. He caught only one ball out of five targets for one yard. Worst yet, he had two crucial drops throughout the game.

A ball that slipped through his hands became an interception return for a touchdown for rookie safety Brian Branch. Toney missed on another catch during what could have been the game-winning drive. While Patrick Mahomes has defended his receiver, is it time to drop Toney from your fantasy football roster?

Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook for 2023

The disastrous Week 1 performance for Kadarius Toney makes him a public enemy among Kansas City Chiefs fans and his fantasy football owners. But the challenge for the third-year wide receiver from Florida is bouncing back from a disappointing game.

Toney has proven that he can perform on the big stage after making a touchdown catch and a 65-yard punt return in Super Bowl LVII. That output helped fantasy football websites project him to finish with 513 to 625 yards and four to five touchdowns.

Those numbers are relatively easy to attain, especially considering his 420 receiving yards as a rookie for the New York Giants. But since he plays for a team with legitimate championship aspirations, he must deliver when his number is called.

Should I drop Kadarius Toney in Week 2?

One week of futility won’t deter Patrick Mahomes from throwing balls to Kadarius Toney. As bad as he performed last week, there’s still hope for the former All-American. He will try to leave the sour taste of Week 1 behind as the Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round game.

Toney had five receptions out of seven targets for 36 yards and one 14-yard rushing attempt in that game. Those are attainable stats, as he faces the same team after eight months. Travis Kelce’s potential return will help get favorable coverages, leading to more receiving opportunities.

The Jaguars have playmakers like Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams in their defensive secondary. However, they gave up 97 yards and a touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. last week. Anthony Richardson also completed 65 percent of his passes against Jacksonville for 223 yards.

Therefore, Mahomes will find ways to carve through the Jaguars' defense, hoping to get their first win of the season. He can’t do it alone, and Toney will play a significant role in their success.

Give the maligned wide receiver another chance to redeem himself and play him as a WR3 or a flex option. However, the condition changes if under-the-radar wide receivers like Zay Flowers, Skyy Moore, or JuJu Smith-Schuster are free to claim.