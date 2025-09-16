  • home icon
Should I drop T.J. Hockenson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Vikings TE

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:37 GMT
Should I drop T.J. Hockenson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Vikings TE

It wasn't that long ago that T.J. Hockenson was a quality fantasy football option on the Minnesota Vikings. However, that assessment has been dealt a gut-check moment as the tight end has had a relatively quiet start to the season.

In some cases, such a start from a player is worthy of panic. In other cases, it is a false alarm. Here's a look at whether you should consider moving off the Vikings tight end before it's too late.

Should I drop T.J. Hockenson for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

T.J. Hockenson at Preseason Texans at Vikings - Source: Getty
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In some tight end cases this week, moving away is justified. However, there is one more tell-all matchup coming up that is worth seeing through. Hockenson's Vikings will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a reputation for letting teams pass early and often.

In Week 1, Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. managed to catch seven passes for 63 yards. In that same game, Fannin's teammate David Njoku earned three catches for 37 yards. Put simply, the Bengals have had trouble recently defending against tight ends.

Additionally, with running back Aaron Jones questionable, Jordan Addison still on suspension, and Rondale Moore still on IR, there won't be an overwhelming number of options to receive targets over Hockenson.

Tape from a recent outing making the rounds aside, if there's a game that lines up for a rebound, it's this one for Hockenson.

Nevertheless, if he fails to perform in the Week 3 contest, it will be time to consider exit strategies.

T.J. Hockenson fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

It's a bit early to write off the tight end entirely, but even if he performs well against the Cincinnati Bengals, T.J. Hockenson will face the historically stiff Steelers defense, the Cleveland Browns, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Three of the next four matchups could force production like Hockenson has seen thus far, so it might be worth sending out some feeler messages after Week 3 to see if you can get an impressive value for the tight end.

Otherwise, you will likely need another tight end you feel comfortable juggling with Hockenson, depending on the matchup that week. The tight end saw his production cut in half between 2023 and 2024 and is off to a shaky start, so Week 3 could define his value this season.

One last reason for optimism is that T.J. Hockenson is only 28 years old, so age should not be a source of concern at this stage of his career.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

