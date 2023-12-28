Should I pick the Browns or 49ers defense in Week 17? Exploring matchups for fantasy football

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are among the best-performing defenses in fantasy football this season. With it being Week 17, it is time for the Super Bowl in most fantasy leagues. While for some this means a chance for glory, for most still playing it means consolation games.

No matter what's at stake, if this is your last week of fantasy, go out with a bang and finish the season on a high. To do that you will need to look at every aspect of your lineup and that includes the much-overlooked defense position.

Week 17 is an unusual one in that very few of fantasy football's top-scoring defenses have easy matchups, so analysis is key. Looking at the defensive rankings this week, there are only a few defenses that are obvious starts.

Let's take a look at these two defenses in more detail, starting with the Browns:

Browns defense rank for Week 17

Browns defense rank for fantasy football Week 17

Cleveland's D has been elite this season and every team that faces them knows it. On the season, The Browns' defense has recorded 44 sacks, 16 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns, totaling 134 points in fantasy football. This puts them fifth in the NFL. This defense has been a must-start all season regardless of opponent and this week is no different.

The New York Jets have looked better on offense in recent weeks (barring the 30-0 Miami Dolphins debacle), putting up 30 points in two of their last three games. They have not, however, performed against top defenses this season, being held to under 11 points by the Dolphins (twice), Bills, Falcons, Chargers, Patriots and Cowboys.

This feels like a game where the Browns' defense will come out strong with sacks and interceptions a theme of the match. As the Jets have turned the ball over 30 times this season, it is fair to expect that to happen again at least once in Week 17.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Browns' defense to record 9.6 points, which highlights how favorable a matchup this looks to be. Start Cleveland's D against the Jets this week as they are projected to be the league's second-best defense, according to the tool.

49ers defense rank for Week 17

49ers defense rank for fantasy football Week 17

Speaking of top defenses this week, the San Francisco 49ers have an interesting matchup against the Washington Commanders. While San Francisco is doubtless smarting a little after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, everything is still well on track and they are playoff-bound.

The Commanders, on the other hand, are in complete freefall. Having lost six games in a row, Washington is 4-11 and looks set to go 4-13 this season. While this may be a good thing when considering their needs for the 2024 NFL draft, this doesn't help anyone in fantasy football.

The 49ers' defense has looked truly elite since trading for Chase Young before the deadline. With one of the best pass-rushes in the league, this star-studded defense has been extremely formidable. On the season, the 49ers have recorded 45 sacks, 19 INTs, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 safety and 1 TD, good for 128.00 points in fantasy football and the No. 7 rank.

The Commanders have benched QB Sam Howell and are set to start Jacoby Brissett in Week 17. While he is a safer pair of hands when it comes to turnovers (Brissett, 23 career INTs vs. Howell, 17 INTs in 2023), he isn't expected to put the 49ers defense to rout.

With 27 turnovers on the season, it feels likely the Commanders will give San Francisco the ball at least once in Week 17. As such, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the 49ers' defense to record 11 points, which puts them right at the top when it comes to its defensive rankings.

Browns or 49ers defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 17?

Both of these defenses are elite and are projected to have big games in Week 17. While both are must-starts, if you have the luxury of choosing between them, you should start the 49ers defense.

The Commanders are falling hard and San Francisco will be looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing loss to Baltimore. This is as good a chance as you can get to bounce back and it would be a big surprise if this isn't a blowout 49ers win.

If you are still not sold on either of these defenses, there are also some intriguing streamer defenses to look at in Week 17 of fantasy football.