Updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Week 17: Belichick's Patriots ditch tanking, Commanders, Cardinals stay still

Now that Week 16 of the 2023 season is in the books, the number of teams looking toward the 2024 NFL draft has grown. With nothing to play for than pride, winning can be a risky business for teams in need of help next season. Tanking is a much-debated topic by fans and analysts, but winning games at the end of the season can be the difference between a rookie sensation and a draft bust.

One such team that raised many an eyebrow by winning in Week 16 was the New England Patriots. With no hope of a playoff spot, the Patriots have won two of their last three games to sit at 4-11.

Being 2-13 would have been hard for fans now, but it would have given them a lot to look forward to in the 2024 NFL draft. Those two wins have moved New England from a potential first-overall pick to fourth on the board. With HC Bill Belichick being touted to leave the Patriots after the season, winning games has not been well received by fans.

The Chicago Bears are doubtless delighted by the change of direction in New England, as they are set to get the number-one pick in the draft (courtesy of the 2-13 Carolina Panthers).

They will be hoping the 3-12 Arizona Cardinals can win a game or that the Panthers continue their torrid season. The Cardinals are currently third on the 2024 draft board, as a disappointing performance on Sunday saw them lose 27-16 to the Bears.

Up after Arizona are the Washington Commanders, a team rumored to be in for a few changes of coaching staff. The Commanders are 4-11 and have lost six games in a row. With games against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys still to come, it feels likely the Commanders are going 4-13 this season.

Here is the updated first-round order for the 2024 NFL draft, up to the teams currently in playoff spots:

Updated 2024 NFL Draft order heading into Week 17

Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers 2-13) Arizona Cardinals, 3-12 Washington Commanders, 4-11 New England Patriots, 4-11 New York Giants, 5-10 LA Chargers, 5-10 Tennessee Titans, 5-10 Chicago Bears, 6-9 New York Jets, 6-9 Atlanta Falcons, 7-8 New Orleans Saints, 7-8 Green Bay Packers, 7-8 Las Vegas Raiders, 7-8 Denver Broncos, 7-8 Minnesota Vikings, 7-8 Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans, 8-7) Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-7 Cincinnati Bengals, 8-7

Sportskeeda's NFL draft simulator is a really useful tool for a mock draft and gives an idea of what might come. It takes into account team needs, recent trends rumors and news pieces to predict the future.

Let's take a look at an early mock 2024 NFL draft for the first seven teams as it stands in Week 17.

#1, Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

Coming in at first are the Chicago Bears and this is already tricky. Do they keep Justin Fields and trade the number-one pick for a haul, or do they trade Fields and go another direction at QB?

Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator has them going for North Carolina QB Drake Maye, who has been rising on draft boards all season. Most have Caleb Williams first off the board, but there have been some concerns about him creeping in towards the tail end of the season.

#2, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals take Caleb Williams out of USC and usher in a new era at QB. This would mean a Kyler Murray situation, as the Cardinals gave him a five-year, $230.5 million contract in 2022.

With his previous ACL injury, Murray could be difficult to move and the Cardinals may play him for some time, giving other teams a look at what he can do while they acclimatize Williams to the NFL.

#3, Washington Commanders

Coming in at number three in the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders take OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State. With Eric Bieniemy unlocking Sam Howell's potential in parts this season, the Commanders need to get him some elite protection before truly making a decision.

Fashanu is certainly that as he has excelled in 2023 and is most people's OT1 in the 2024 NFL draft.

#4, New England Patriots

Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator has the New England Patriots making a huge splash by drafting WR Marvin Harrison Jr., which would be a break from the norm. The Patriots have only drafted one WR in the first round since taking Terry Glenn from Ohio State in 1996 at No. 7, with that being N'Keal Harry at No. 32 in 2019.

Harrison is the consensus WR1 of this draft class and is a generational talent. This would represent a make-or-break season for Mac Jones in 2024.

#5, New York Giants

Seeing one receiver off the board, the New York Giants take WR Keon Coleman from the Seminoles to fill an obvious need for the team. While the Giants arguably need a new QB, after giving a lot of money to Daniel Jones following a decent 2022 season, they elect to give him one last chance.

#6, Pittsburgh Steelers (via Chargers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade up via the LA Chargers to get the sixth selection of the 2024 NFL draft and use it on OT Joe Alt of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Steelers are not yet ready to give up on Kenny Pickett, feel they have a viable backup in Mason Rudolph and also have Mitch Trubisky's future to muse over.

The Steelers' offensive line has been a weakness for years and though they made some improvements in the 2023 NFL draft, they continue to do so here. Alt is projected to be an early pick on day one and fills a need for Pittsburgh.

#7, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans take TE Brock Bowers out of Georgia amid an offseason of change. With Derrick Henry set to become a free agent and likely to join a contender, the Titans are looking to go a different way.

With Tyjae Spears a different kind of running back and ready to prove himself, Tennessee will look to air the ball out next year with QB Will Levis. Bowers, the TE1 of the 2024 NFL draft class, is a great fit for this new-look offense and this rebuilding team has the potential to be a surprise package next season.

