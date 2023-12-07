Should I pick the Packers or Browns defense in Week 14? Exploring matchups for fantasy football

The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns are two defenses with plenty of upside in Week 14 of fantasy football. With this being the penultimate week before the fantasy playoffs begin, managers are scrambling for any advantage they can muster.

While defenses can be somewhat overlooked in fantasy, we have seen some huge scores from the position this year. As this could be the difference between winning and losing in Week 14 and making the postseason, it's very important to get this right.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks for these two potentially game-winning defenses, starting with the Packers:

Packers defense fantasy outlook for Week 14

The Green Bay Packers are on a great run of form, winning four of their last five games, including a 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of credit has to go to their defense, who have recorded 10 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 fumble recoveries and a TD in that five-game stretch.

On the season, Green Bay's D has 29 sacks, 6 INTs, 7 fumble recoveries and 2 TDs, allowing 243 total points. This amounts to 79.00 points in fantasy, which ranks 20th in the league. While this may not sound too promising, a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium certainly does.

The 4-8 Giants have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season and have scored a total of 159 points on offense. While they are on a somewhat surprising two-game winning streak, NY's offense has not looked good and could come unstuck against Green Bay.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Packers' defense to record 6.5 points in Week 14, which means they are a good pick.

Green Bay is projected to have one of the best-performing defenses in Week 14, largely due to their opposition. If Tommy DeVito can't get the Giants going and they fall two scores behind, this could turn into a big day of sacks, picks and maybe even TDs for the Packers' defense.

Browns defense fantasy outlook for Week 14

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the entire NFL and have racked up points in fantasy football. Boasting one of the league's best pass-rushers in Myles Garrett, the Browns' defense has come up big in close games.

On the season Cleveland's D has recorded 34 sacks, 9 INTs, 7 fumble recoveries, and 2 TDs for 102.00 points in fantasy football. This ranks them eighth in fantasy leagues and they would likely be higher if their offense could keep them off the field a bit more.

This is the issue with the Browns D, as although being on the field can result in sacks and picks they are also more likely to concede points. With Cleveland lacking QB Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season and turning to Joe Flacco, there is some element of doubt about how the team will fare.

In Week 14, the Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is an interesting matchup because the Jags look set to be without QB Trevor Lawrence. While Lawrence has not been officially ruled out, if he does play he will be extremely vulnerable due to an ankle injury.

With C. J. Beathard expected to start under center and WR Christian Kirk set to miss substantial time, the Jags look a much weaker animal.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool predicts the Browns D will record 7.30 points in Week 14, which means they could be about to go big. With the ability to wreak havoc against the best team, Cleveland could give Jags fans nightmares on Sunday.

Packers or Browns defense, which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 14?

Looking at the projections, if you have the luxury of choice, go with the Browns. However, that does not mean the Packers D is a bad pick in Week 14. If Cleveland's D is not available you should feel comfortable going with Green Bay. With the Packers set for what on paper looks to be a rout, their defense could put in a big performance in fantasy football.

As for Cleveland, with Myles Garrett's shoulder not looking to be an issue going forward, feel confident that they could go on a rampage against an injury-hit Jaguars offense.