Should I pick up Quentin Johnston in Waiver Wire? Fantasy outlook and projections for Chargers RB

Quentin Johnston delivered a productive fantasy performance in Week 1. He finished with 79 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City.

His 24.9 PPR points immediately pushed the Los Angeles Chargers wideout into waiver-wire conversations. This is despite being rostered in fewer than 10% of fantasy leagues entering Week 2, as per Yahoo Sports.

The outing came in São Paulo, where Justin Herbert leaned on Johnston for seven targets. The third-year receiver worked alongside Keenan Allen and rookie Ladd McConkey but still managed to out-snap Allen. This has fantasy managers weighing his short-term and long-term value.

Should you add Quentin Johnston in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Quentin Johnston handled more than one-fifth of Justin Herbert’s targets. He ran routes on nearly nine of every 10 dropbacks and drew first-read attention on roughly a quarter of passing plays, according to Fantasy Points Data. Those numbers reflect consistent involvement.

At 6-foot-4, Johnston gives Herbert a physical option on the perimeter, in addition to Allen's route-running and McConkey's quickness in the slot. He was targeted at various depths of the field, which suggested he wasn't strictly a red-zone or deep-ball attacking option.

FantasyPros’ suggested waiver bids place his value in the $5 to $12 range, depending on roster needs, with managers in deeper leagues likely having to spend more aggressively. His next three opponents, Las Vegas, Denver and the New York Giants, each offer favorable matchups for wide receivers.

Still, risk factors remain. Johnston’s career catch rate hovers below 60 percent, and Los Angeles’ run-oriented system under coach Jim Harbaugh naturally limits passing volume. ESPN analysts have already cautioned that managers chasing short-term points may quickly turn around and drop him if consistency issues return.

Quentin Johnston's fantasy outlook for the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

The Chargers’ opener underlined Quentin Johnston’s potential role: 16% of team receptions and 18% of receiving yards. More than a third of Herbert’s touchdown passes all flowed through him in Week 1, according to CBS Sports. If he maintains that share, Johnston could carve out steady Flex-level relevance even while sitting third in the pecking order for targets.

Yahoo Sports noted that Johnston looked more comfortable in timing and chemistry with Herbert compared to his first two seasons. That trust could secure him snaps over depth receivers like Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, at least in the near term.

However, fantasy managers should check expectations. Johnston scored eight touchdowns in 2024 on just 55 receptions. Johnston's weekly value will likely fluctuate with scoring chances instead of weekly yardage totals. This makes Johnston more advantageous in deeper leagues or leagues that reward upside, as opposed to a league looking for safe, high-floor production.

For now, Johnston is best considered a speculative waiver add with potential to stick if his role stabilizes. Managers in search of ceiling plays should prioritize him, while those looking for reliability may want to monitor another week before committing roster space.

