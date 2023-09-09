Should I start Breece Hall or Dalvin Cook? Fantasy Football preview for running backs in Week 1

"Are the New York Jets primed for a Super Bowl run?"

That question has been looming over everyone's heads once Gang Green traded for legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. From reuniting him with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and some Green Bay teammates to splurging on free agents, the Jets have been laser focused on both ending their record-breaking 12-season playoff drought and winning their first Super Bowl since 1969.

And they begin their campaign on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. But who should be their starting rusher?

Dalvin Cook Fantasy Outlook: Is he a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Dalvin Cook was released from the Minnesota Vikings in June

One of said free agents is running back Dalvin Cook, who is coming off a long, productive stint with the Minnesota Vikings. However, just three months ago, he was on the outside looking in, as the Vikings had released him with three seasons remaining in his contract.

But then the Jets swooped in, looking to upgrade on the ground, and they gave him $8.6 million for one year. He said upon signing:

“When I came on my visit, I think I’ve pretty much seen everything I needed to see. It was good vibes with the coaches, the players, everybody around the building. When you dig deep and look into the roster, I think all the pieces are put together."

Heading into 2023, Cook stands as the RB27 and 65th player overall, which is rather high for a player on a one-year contract but shows how highly analysts think of his new team.

Breece Hall Fantasy Outlook: Is he a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Breece Hall is returning from a knee injury

On the other side of this comparison is Breece Hall, the incoming sophomore who is making his comeback from a brutal knee injury in his first pro year. Even though he has not played since October, he actually ranks higher than Dalvin Cook at RB19 and 45th overall.

Hall participated in team drills during the preseason, but his chance of starting is questionable after Cook showed no fatigue from shoulder surgery in the offseason

Whom should I start between Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook?

Comparing Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall

Ultimately, with the power of the Start/Sit Optimizer, Dalvin Cook gets the nod here over Breece.

It is no secret that the New York Jets are in "win-now" mode - with their market hungry for a successful football team, they have mortgaged their future for immediate success with Aaron Rodgers, and Cook represents another aspect of that, being a veteran with playoff experience.

The only edge Hall has is in receiving yards - and even then, that may be moot given Gang Green's loaded aerial corps.