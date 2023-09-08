Should I start Jordan Addison in Week 1? Exploring fantasy projection for Vikings WR vs Buccaneers

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially underway and fantasy football is back, and many people will be questioning who to start and who to bench each week. Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings is one of those players.

Rookies are always intriguing for fantasy football as there is a huge upside to them, but you never really know how they will fit into the offense.

Addison was a first-round pick and should get plenty of receptions. In his final season of college, Addison had 50 receptions for 875 yards at USC.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Addison's fantasy outlook

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Jordan Addison Fantasy Outlook

Jordan Addison will be the Minnesota Vikings' second wide receiver option behind Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the league and will get the bulk of the Vikings targets which puts Addison in an interesting position. However, Addison has gained the trust of Kirk Cousins, who spoke publicly about how well the rookie WR is doing.

“He’s just been a capable player all of training camp. He continues to make athletic plays and show that he’s just a natural receiver. The way he runs routes, and the way he catches the football.

"So I’m excited to get him out there in the real deal and get him involved. Excited to see him become a part of our offense and [be] another great weapon to use in addition to so many other great players.”

Use the fantasy football Start/Sit Optimizer to make difficult lineup decisions easier.

In his first season, Addison will be starting and will likely see some balls come his way every game.

Is Jordan Addison a good fantasy pick?

Jordan Addison would be a good fantasy pick for a potential third wide receiver or someone who you can swap in and out of the lineup based on matchups.

Addison will have a role in this offense, and if teams do double-team Justin Jefferson, the rookie wide receiver will likely see his targets increase.

Use the fantasy football Start/Sit Optimizer to make difficult lineup decisions easier.

Addison was named as the team's number two receiver and will start in Week 1.

Should I start Jordan Addison in Week 1?

The Minnesota Vikings play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. This doesn't seem like a good spot to start Addison.

One wide receiver picked around Addison is Courtland Sutton and our tool likes him over Addison.

Who to start?

Addison's role is not defined in Minnesota so playing it safe in Week 1 and going with a player with a defined role is the better option.