Should I trade for Alvin Kamara? Exploring fantasy projection for returning Saints RB

The New Orleans Saints managed to have a 2-1 record without Alvin Kamara. They could have been undefeated without a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs. The NFC South squad, though, has remained competitive through three games while their ace running back served his suspension.

Therefore, imagine how great they can still be once Kamara takes his position in the backfield. Quarterback Derek Carr will get a versatile weapon and a reliable pass catcher. Kamara’s ability to collect yards and touchdowns with his hands and feet makes him an elite fantasy football choice.

Should I trade for Alvin Kamara?

One of your fantasy competitors would have already stashed Kamara on their roster. After all, he’s too good to be left on the free agents list or the waiver wire. He did miss three games, but it’s not because of injury. Instead, it was because of his involvement in an altercation after the 2022 Pro Bowl.

He’s coming in healthy for the New Orleans Saints and will get his usual workload after Jamaal Williams was placed on injured reserve. It might take a while for him to get his bearing back, but there’s no way he won’t return to his dominant form.

Last season, Alvin Kamara had 897 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 15 games. He’s gone over 1,000 all-purpose yards in his six seasons with the Saints, especially in 2021, when he played only 13 games.

That’s fewer than the maximum regular season games Kamara can play in 2023. Likewise, a Pro Bowl quarterback like Carr would know how to take advantage of the mismatch opponents will reveal against Kamara.

While fantasy football websites place him at Tier 5 among running backs, he can quickly climb to Tier 1 or 2 once he starts playing. Therefore, take him if his fantasy owner made him available.

Of course, that player would like to get equal value in return. Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer suggests that trading Buffalo Bills running back James Cook straight up for Kamara is fair. Through three games, Cook has 267 rushing and 67 receiving yards.

Results for trading James Cook for Alvin Kamara (Image credit: Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer)

Aside from that trade, you can also give two running backs who can compensate for his value. One suggestion would be Javonte Williams and AJ Dillon for Kamara. Williams has 138 rushing and 42 receiving yards for the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, he has 122 total yards (107 rushing) for the Green Bay Packers.

Results for trading Javonte Williams and AJ Dillon for Alvin Kamara (Image credit: Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer)

Finally, trading D’Andre Swift and Brian Robinson Jr. for Alvin Kamara is projected to be a win-win transaction. Swift is coming off consecutive 100-yard rushing games for the Philadelphia Eagles after taking over from Kenneth Gainwell. Meanwhile, Robinson Jr. has 265 total yards and three touchdowns for the Washington Commanders in three games.

Results for trading D'Andre Swift and Brian Robinson Jr. for Alvin Kamara (Image credit: Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer)

Will Alvin Kamara play in Week 4?

Yes, the five-time Pro Bowl running back will finally have his season debut with the Saints in Week 4. He will start his campaign against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the NFC South's biggest rivalries.

Kamara served a three-game suspension due to a felony charge of battery and a gross misdemeanor of conspiracy to commit battery. He and three other individuals allegedly attacked Darnelle Green outside Drai's nightclub in Las Vegas during the February 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

Alvin Kamara’s Fantasy Projection in 2023

Kamara’s numbers will slightly take a hit, given that he missed three games. FantasyPros projects him to finish with 701 rushing yards, 360 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. They may not be Pro Bowl-level numbers, but they still correspond to points that will help your fantasy football team win.

Those are fair estimates for Alvin Kamara, especially considering the Saints’ first two opponents after his return. Their Week 4 opponents, the Buccaneers, rank 12th in rushing yards allowed per game (103). A week later, they will face the New England Patriots, the ninth-ranked team in that category.

Conversely, his numbers could pick up once he plays against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears in Weeks 6, 8, and 9. Those three teams are ranked 17th, 16th, and 20th in that category, respectively.

