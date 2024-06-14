  • NFL
  • Should I trade Justin Jefferson in Dynasty? Exploring why the WR could be a sell in 2024 fantasy football

Should I trade Justin Jefferson in Dynasty? Exploring why the WR could be a sell in 2024 fantasy football

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 14, 2024 18:12 GMT
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson trade package in Dynasty

Justin Jefferson has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL since joining the Minnesota Vikings four years ago, totaling a massive 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns.

His elite contributions have made Jefferson one of the most desirable players in all Fantasy Football formats. Last season, he was the most popular selection with the number-one overall pick in fantasy drafts, and he could realistically earn that title again this year.

While this may sound like an outrageous concept, Jefferson may be worth trading in fantasy this year. In particular, his value in Dynasty leagues makes him an intriguing sell candidate. His past performances suggest he could be dealt for an incredible trade package, while his new situation this season indicates he could see some regression.

Justin Jefferson's red flags in fantasy football make him a sell candidate in Dynasty trades

Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson

Several factors contribute to the idea that Justin Jefferson may have a bit of a down year in the 2024 fantasy football season compared to his usual standards. A quarterback change for the Vikings may be the most glaring red flag. Kirk Cousins has consistently performed among the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but after moving on to Atlanta in free agency, he was replaced by rookie JJ McCarthy.

It's hard to predict how a rookie will perform in their first season, but if he isn't as productive as Cousins, that could result in less output from Jefferson. The superstar wide receiver will also have to compete with Jordan Addison for targets, who had a breakout rookie season last year. Not to mention their top tight end TJ Hockenson, making targets more of a premium.

Further complicating Jefferson's potential workload this season is the addition of Aaron Jones. An upgraded running back, paired with a rookie quarterback, could mean that the Vikings focus on running the ball more this year than in recent seasons. Jones is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield, which adds another layer of new target competition that wasn't much of a factor in recent years.

All things considered now may be the best time to cash in on Justin Jefferson in Dynasty leagues. Trading him before the start of the 2024 NFL season may be the best way to extract the most value out of having him on a roster. Managers looking to deal with him can reasonably expect to receive two or three starters in return, making the idea of flipping him even more intriguing.

Justin Jefferson Dynasty trade package

Jefferson trade proposal
Jefferson trade proposal

According to Sportskeeda's Trade Analyzer, a reasonable return package in a Dynasty trade for Justin Jefferson could include De'Von Achane, Zay Flowers, and Kyle Pitts. Doing so would mean that a manager would be trading away an established superstar for threeyoung starters that all carry plenty of upside.

Trading away a player like Jefferson is always extremely risky because it's nearly impossible to replace his overall production with just one player. Inthis type of a deal, potentially upgrading at three positions has the ability to transform a fantasy roster into a championship contender. Selling him now is a gamble, but it could pay off in a big way.

